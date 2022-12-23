Oprah comment starts Xmas gift spending debate

11:21am
|
Bang Showbiz
Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah Winfrey. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Oprah Winfrey is at the centre of a debate after a journalist told her $100 was too much to spend on a Christmas present.

The 68-year-old talk show host – worth US$2.5 billion – was videoed out and about telling TMZ worker Colin Drummond to buy a jewellery box for his mum, after he told her his mother was struggling and he needed inspiration for a festive gift to cheer her up over the holiday.

Oprah replied: "A wonderful thing is that jewellery box that I had on Favourite Things (her famous gift ideas list.) A beautiful red jewellery box with a little..."

When Colin, who says on LinkedIn he is TMZ’s Washington Bureau Chief, said: "That’s too expensive for me" she protested "It’s really not", adding: "It’s like 100 or some dollars".

He stuck to his opinion it was too much to spend, with Oprah looking surprised he wouldn’t spend $100 on his mum.

Read More

When Colin told her his mother liked "sentimental gifts", Oprah advised the "perfect gift" was to "do a list of your top ten reasons why you love her, and you make a beautiful card, and it’s your top 10."

The clip, which has racked up nearly 1 million views on TikTok, has left social media users divided.

Some have accused Oprah of being "out of touch", with one saying: "A billionaire doesn't understand how it is for the rest of us."

Others said $100 wasn’t too much to spend on an ailing mother, adding her second suggestion was "incredibly thoughtful".

Another Oprah fan added: "Bless her heart. she was trying to help. I love both her suggestions. There was no judgement in her tone or reaction. love her sentimental gift idea."

Oprah, one of America’s wealthiest self-made women, is said to make US$300 million per year and owns US$127 million worth of real estate.

A recent online post revealed her lavish lifestyle, showing the chat show host and her Thanksgiving guests sitting around an 18-person table in the dining room of her 23,000-square-foot California mansion, which was filled with flowers and candles.

Other posts have shown Oprah, who uses a private chef and owns a US$75 million private Gulfstream G650 jet, sipping on wine on her huge porch and enjoying movies in her home cinema, along with her massive walk-in closet.

Her main home is a sprawling mansion in Montecito, near the US$14.65 million home where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live.

EntertainmentPersonal FinanceNorth AmericaTelevision

SHARE

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Police release images of two men after Wellington home invasion

Police release images of two men after Wellington home invasion

19 mins ago

2022 in review: First Matariki celebrations bring joy

4:49

2022 in review: First Matariki celebrations bring joy

29 mins ago

MDMA with added psychoactives expected to circulate over summer

MDMA with added psychoactives expected to circulate over summer

32 mins ago

Kremlin: Zelensky's US visit clarifies Ukraine wants war

Kremlin: Zelensky's US visit clarifies Ukraine wants war

49 mins ago

Progress to make Ōpōtiki a bilingual town stalls

Progress to make Ōpōtiki a bilingual town stalls

12:41pm

Crown overstepped authority to govern Northern Māori in 1800s

Crown overstepped authority to govern Northern Māori in 1800s
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

James Gunn slams 'disrespectful' trolls over Gal Gadot rumour

Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years

Robert De Niro 'good' after being woken at home by burglar

Clarkson's inflammatory Markle column attracts 20k complaints