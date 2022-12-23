More charges over violent A-League pitch invasion

Fans invade the pitch to bring the Melbourne City v Melbourne Victory match to a halt. (Source: Getty)

Another 11 people have been charged over a violent pitch invasion during Melbourne's A-League men's soccer derby.

About 150 spectators stormed the AAMI Park clash between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City last Saturday, injuring goalkeeper Tom Glover, referee Alex King, a TV cameraman and two security guards.

Thirteen people were charged earlier in the week with offences including violent disorder and unlawful assault.

Police today confirmed a further 11 men, aged between 18 and 38, had been arrested and charged over the pitch invasion.

They were bailed to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court in February and March.

A 28-year-old man from Albert Park is also being interviewed by police.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 23-year-old Moonee Ponds man were issued cautions and an infringement notice over their involvement in the incident.

Along with the five injured people, police say about AU$150,000 (NZ$160,000) worth of damage was caused to AAMI Park during the pitch invasion.

About 80 flares or fireworks were set off and poles and bottles were thrown at police on the field as they responded to the chaos.

Football Australia has issued bans to 10 of the alleged pitch invaders.