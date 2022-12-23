James Gunn slams 'disrespectful' trolls over Gal Gadot rumour

James Gunn. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Filmmaker James Gunn has hit back at the "disrespectful outcry" from trolls over claims Gal Gadot would no longer be playing Wonder Woman.

The DC Studios chief, 56, spoke amid online fury Wonder Woman 3 was not moving forward as the company undergoes an overhaul, and as fans hit out at the sacking of Henry Cavill as Superman.

He responded to a comment on a recent DC-linked Instagram post that said: "Cannot wait to see what you’re cooking up... that being said, the move to boot Cavill and Gadot... doesn’t inspire confidence."

James replied: "I'm not sure where you’re getting that we 'booted' Gal."

ADVERTISEMENT

He also tweeted about rumours DC will be recasting all of its heroes, saying: "I keep seeing posts with this untrue theory. We’re not recasting everyone except The Suicide Squad."

James' comment on Gal, 37, who has played Wonder Woman since 2017, came after a statement he released on Monday about "unkind" viewers he said he is faced with, along with his DC co-head Peter Safran, 57.

It said: :One of the things Peter and I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious and unkind, to say the least.

"Our choices for the DCU(niverse) are based upon what we believe is best for the story and best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years.

"Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts and integrity and always with the story in mind.

"No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions.

"We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, and we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult and not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists and custodians in helping to create a wide and wonderful future for DC."

James and Peter, along with Warner Bros co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, have reportedly said another Wonder Woman film did not fit with their plans for DC Studios, even though the first movie in the franchise had a massive US$103 million opening weekend.

James has said Henry Cavill, 39, won’t be playing Superman again as the next story about the Man of Steel, written by James, is about an earlier part of the superhero’s life.

Henry is thought to have recently quit his role in Netflix’s The Witcher to reprise his role as Superman.

He had played Superman since the 2013 film Man of Steel and last appeared in the role earlier this year in a cameo in Black Adam.

The actor said on Instagram on Wednesday December 14 James and Peter Safran had met with him to deliver the news he wouldn’t be donning the cape on film again.

He told fans online: "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."