Crashes slow holiday traffic in Auckland and Waikato

Waka Kotahi warned of delays on the South-West motorway and in Māngere East. (Source: Supplied/Waka Kotahi)

The highways are starting to fill up as holidaymakers hit the road, and crashes in both Auckland and Waikato have slowed the flow of traffic.

Patches of the Southern and South-Western Motorways are experiencing moderate to heavy traffic.

Lines are forming in both directions near Greenlane and Manukau as travellers visit families for the Christmas weekend.

Crashes have slowed traffic in South Auckland

A four-car crash had slowed traffic on Auckland's South-Western motorway.

The right south-bound lane was blocked near the Puhinui Road off-ramp, and Waka Kotahi warned of delays.

And a serious crash on Buckland Road in Māngere East meant traffic had to be diverted and closed a nearby bus stop.

Waikato road closures after oil spill and serious crash

Two people were injured after a car accident near Waihi, in Waikato.

Multiple ambulances and a helicopter responded to the scene and transported both patients to Tauranga Hospital.

Police said emergency services were also at a heavy vehicle crash on State Highway 39, near Puketotara, north of Otorohanga.

Police were called at 1.45pm, and said one person received minor injuries but an oil spill at the site would have to be cleared before the road could open to traffic.

They asked motorists to avoid the area and take a different route.

UPDATE 15:50PM

Due to an earlier truck crash, SH39 is closed south of Hamilton between Pirongia and Puketotara for clean-up.

Southbound traffic, follow directions of emergency services onsite. Northbound traffic use SH3 or SH31. ^CO https://t.co/AI8E9a1pTX — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) December 23, 2022

