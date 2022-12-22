Ukraine's Zelensky gets White House welcome from Biden

President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House as the leaders try to show a unified front against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Their summit was Zelensky's first known trip outside his home country since the war began in February.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden greeted Zelensky, who wore casual army green attire, as he got out of his vehicle.

He shook hands with Biden before they went inside for their Oval Office meeting, followed by a news conference. In the evening, Zelensky will address Congress.

“I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the President and the Congress for their much-needed support,” Zelensky posted on his official Instagram account after he landed. “And also to continue cooperation to bring our victory closer.”

He said the visit would "strengthen resilience and defense capabilities” of Ukraine.

The highly sensitive trip was taking place after 10 months of a brutal war that has seen tens of thousands of casualties on both sides and devastation for Ukrainian civilians.

Just before his arrival, the US announced its largest single delivery of arms to Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missiles, and Congress planned to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine.

Zelensky headed abroad after making a daring and dangerous trip to what he called the hottest spot on the 1,300-kilometre front line of the war, the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s contested Donetsk province. He praised Ukrainian troops for their “courage, resilience and strength” as artillery boomed in the background.

Poland’s private broadcaster, TVN24, said Zelensky crossed into Poland on his way to Washington.

The station showed footage of what appeared to be Zelensky arriving at a train station and being escorted to a motorcade.

TVN24 said the video, partially blurred for security reasons, was shot in Przemysl, a Polish border town that has been the arrival point for many refugees fleeing the war.