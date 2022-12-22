Tom Cruise 'has never tried his famous white Christmas cake gift'

12 mins ago
|
Bang Showbiz
Tom Cruise attends the Global Premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" on May 04, 2022.

Tom Cruise attends the Global Premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" on May 04, 2022. (Source: Getty)

Tom Cruise is said to have never tried the famous white chocolate cake he sends hundreds of his friends every Christmas.

The Top Gun actor, 60, is renowned for adding people to his ever-growing list of recipients of the £38 White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, each December.

His friend James Corden, 44, has now claimed the actor has never tried the dessert, even though he said it is the "most extraordinary" one he has ever eaten.

Outgoing The Late Late Show host told the Heart Breakfast radio show today: “It’s unbelievable, I would say almost everybody he meets who works on The Late Late Show gets one of these cakes.

“It’s like our head writers, Ian and Lauren (get one) – you know, different people that he’s met. He’s just so gracious and generous.

"But here’s the most amazing thing. He’s never tried it! On my life!

"I said to him once, 'This cake is the most extraordinary cake I’ve ever eaten in my life', and he went, 'That’s what everybody says!'"

Tom is said to have splashed at least £11,400 last year sending around 300 of the white cakes as presents, including shipping some from LA to Britain.

Created in 1984 by bakery founder Karen Doan, 79, the cake includes chunks of white chocolate, a layer of cream cheese frosting and is topped with toasted coconut flakes.

Along with James, famous faces to have received on include Kirsten Dunst, Henry Cavill, Rosie O’Donnell and Angela Bassett.

Tom has said about his workout regime stopping him indulging in the dessert: “I love sugar, but I can’t eat it because when I’m training, I’m doing all these movies – so I send it to everyone.

"I wait for the calls, like, 'Tell me about it'."

