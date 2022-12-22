Russian military announces plan to expand, create new units

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks to members of the State Duma and the Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

Russia on Wednesday (local time, Thursday NZT) announced an ambitious plan to beef up its military from 1 million to 1.5 million and create multiple new units, an attempt to bolster the forces that have lost momentum with many fighting in the war in Ukraine.

Russia's military chief cited NATO's plans to incorporate Finland and Sweden as a factor in the buildup.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared the country needs a force of 1.5 million "to guarantee the fulfilment of tasks to ensure Russia’s security." He did not say when the military will reach that size.

The Russian military currently has about 1 million soldiers, compared with China’s force of 2 million and the US force of about 1.4 million. India also has more than 1.4 million soldiers.

The Kremlin previously considered the size of its military as sufficient, but the calculus changed after hopes for a quick victory over its neighbour were shattered by fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Amid the war, Russia and Ukraine both have kept a tight lid of secrecy on their military casualties.

The Russian military last reported its combat losses in September, when it said 5937 troops were killed, but the West had much higher estimates.

Earlier this week, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said 100,000 Russian troops were dead, wounded or had deserted since the invasion began.

In August, Putin ordered an increase in the size of the Russian military to 1.15 million starting on January 1.

In September, he ordered the mobilisation of 300,000 reservists to beef up his forces in Ukraine. That number is counted as part of the military's current strength.

While Putin said there was no need to round up more, his mobilisation decree is open-ended, allowing the military to call up additional reservists when needed. Putin's decree also banned volunteer soldiers from ending their contracts.

The mobilisation came on top of the regular draft, which calls up 120,000 to 140,000 men twice a year for a one-year tour of compulsory service.

Russian army tanks stand ready to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

The Defense Ministry has claimed that it relies exclusively on volunteers in Ukraine and doesn't engage draftees in the fighting. The Russian military had about 400,000 contract soldiers, including about 150,000 in the ground forces, before it rolled into Ukraine.

Shoigu said the expanded Russian military will include 695,000 volunteer contract soldiers, 521,000 of whom should be in the ranks by the end of 2023.

All Russian men ages 18 to 27 are obliged to serve in the military for one year, but many use college deferments and health exemptions to avoid the draft.

Shoigu said the draft age range would be changed to 21 to 30, and recruits will be offered a choice between serving for one year as draftees or signing a contract with the military as volunteers.

Human rights activists have reported multiple cases in which draftees were forced to sign contracts to serve as volunteers, and Shoigu's statement appears to signal that the practice could be expanded.

While some young conscripts have been coerced into signing up as volunteers, many Russian men, particularly those who live in the economically struggling parts of the country, sign up for duty to get a decent salary. In addition to the military wage, authorities also promised them extra payments for taking part in combat and bonuses.

Putin promised that those who are mobilised would get a monthly wage of at least 195,000 rubles (NZ$4296), about five times higher than Russia's average salary. Some regional authorities promised to top that with their own bonuses.

Families of soldiers killed in action in Ukraine are entitled to various state-mandated compensations that, in total, could surpass 12 million rubles (NZ$264,492).

An elderly woman looks at a graffiti depicting General Valery Zaluzhny, head of Ukraine's armed forces. (Source: Associated Press)

Despite the payments and other perks, Putin’s mobilisation order prompted hundreds of thousands to flee abroad to avoid the call-up, and the military has struggled to procure enough supplies for those who were rounded up.

But authorities' concerns that the mobilisation could fuel broad discontent haven't materialised, and sporadic protests across Russia have failed to gain momentum. Many military experts say that Russia could call up bigger numbers, and some predicted that a new wave of mobilisation could begin early next year.

In a speech given on Thursday before top military brass, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasised the need to use the lessons learned during the fighting to modernise the armed forces.

He specifically underlined the importance of enhancing communications and improving artillery tactics. Some Russian military bloggers lamented that coordination between units has often been poor, and it has taken commanders too long to designate and clear targets for artillery and rocket strikes.

Putin also emphasised the need to widen the use of drones, noting that they have played a big role in the conflict.

The Russian president promised that the military industries would increase weapons production, saying they could do so without stretching the country’s resources and damaging the economy.

Putin also vowed to put special emphasis on modernising Russia's nuclear forces, which he described as "the main guarantee of our sovereignty and territorial integrity, strategic parity and the global balance of forces".

He said that the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would enter service shortly. The Sarmat is intended to replace ageing Soviet-built ballistic missiles and form the core of Russia’s nuclear forces, and Putin has hailed its capability to dodge any missile defences.

Putin added that Russia would deploy more hypersonic weapons, noting that the first warship equipped with state-of-the-art Zircon hypersonic missiles will be commissioned by the navy next month.