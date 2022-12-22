Only half of Nelson residents satisfied with council

Only half of Nelsonians were satisfied with Nelson City Council’s performance for the 2021/2022 financial year according to the council’s residents’ survey.

By Max Frethey for Local Democracy Reporting

While just 51% were satisfied or very satisfied with council, this is an increase of eight points from the 43% satisfaction rate recorded for the 2020/2021 year.

“Everything I have works properly and I have no complaints,” said one surveyed resident. “I can't give it a five because that implies that they're perfect, but nobody is perfect.”

Twenty-one per cent of people surveyed were dissatisfied to some degree while 26% were neutral. Two per cent didn’t know.

The report says the increase in satisfied residents is "likely driven by a decrease in respondents who are complaining about the roads".

The survey sampled 407 Nelson residents who were representative of the city’s demographic breakdown for gender, age, ethnicity, and location with a confidence level of 95%.

“This survey has done a much better job than previous ones in actually being representative of [Nelson’s] demographics,” acknowledged Deputy Mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens.

Those who were satisfied with council had general sentiments about the council doing a good job and having high satisfaction towards council’s facilities, services, and communication.

But accountability and communication were the leading reasons for residents’ dissatisfaction, with many reporting a perception that the council does what it wants without listening to the public, spends inappropriately, makes questionable decisions, and is not very communicative.

“I think we are in a good place to live,” another resident said. “But there are some initiatives of [council’s] that I don't agree with.”

Concerns about the natural environment and built transport facilities, such as roads and footpaths, also influenced residents’ dissatisfaction.

Mayor Nick Smith said he found the survey to be helpful as a newcomer to the council chamber.

“The test for us is now to use these residents’ survey results so that we can focus on those points.”

In the new year, Smith wants to establish a stand at the Nelson Market with councillors, providing people with an alternative way to provide feedback to council.

Residents satisfied with council reached a high of 63% in 2020.

