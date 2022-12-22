'No compromises' in path to peace, Zelensky tells Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an historic - and timely - speech to US senators at a rare in-person appearance on US soil.

Zelensky arrived in America under tight security - with his hastily arranged trip to the White House and Congress unconfirmed until only hours beforehand.

His arrival - 300 days since Russia invaded his country - also coincided with the 81st anniversary since Winston Churchill, the last wartime leader to address the US Congress, delivered his speech on December 22nd 1941.

Zelensky came not just with thanks to the American people for their support of Ukraine's efforts - but also a warning.

"Your money is not charity," he told US politicians gathered to hear him speak.

"It's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way."

It was a warning that failure to help Ukraine, leading to its downfall, would almost certainly see America's European allies next in Russia's firing line.

Zelensky has finally got some of the high-powered weaponry he's been asking for - patriot missiles are on their way to Germany, where US troops will train Ukrainian soldiers before deploying the equipment.

"I assure you, Ukrainian soldiers can perfectly operate American tanks and planes themselves," he said.

US President Joe Biden is keenly aware of the need for on-going resources in a war with no end in sight, but is also wary of growing American fatigue with the enormous monetary support being given.

President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House. (Source: Associated Press)

The Unites States is by far the biggest donor of military aid to Ukraine, and Congress will this week vote on another $70 billion package.

"The American people have been with you every step of the way," President Biden said at the pair's joint media address.

"And we will stay with you."

But Biden knows he is running out of time - as the House nears Its January deadline, when the results of the midterm election will see control shift to the Republicans.