Israel's Netanyahu says he has formed new government

Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Likud party. (Source: Associated Press)

Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday (local time, Thursday NZT) that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever to hold office.

Netanyahu made the announcement in a phone call to President Isaac Herzog moments before a midnight deadline.

His Likud Party released a brief video clip of the smiling Netanyahu and a recording of the conversation.

"I wanted to announce to you that thanks to the amazing public support we received in the elections, I have succeeded in forming a government that will take care of all the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu said.

The move came after weeks of surprisingly difficult negotiations with his partners – who still need to finalise their power-sharing deals with Netanyahu's Likud Party.

Nonetheless, Netanyahu said he intends to complete the process "as soon as possible next week".

Even if he is successful, Netanyahu faces a difficult task ahead.

He will preside over a coalition dominated by far-right and ultra-Orthodox partners pushing for dramatic changes that could alienate large swathes of the Israeli public, raise the risk of conflict with the Palestinians and put Israel on a collision course with some of its closest supporters, including the United States and the Jewish American community.

Netanyahu already has reached agreements with some of the most controversial figures in Israeli politics.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, who once was convicted of incitement to racism and supporting a terrorist organisation, has been appointed security minister - a new position that will place him in charge of the national police force.

His running mate Bezalel Smotrich, a West Bank settler leader who believes Israel should annex the occupied territory, is set to receive widespread authority over West Bank settlement construction, in addition to serving as finance minister.

Another ally, Avi Maoz, head of a small religious, anti-LGBTQ faction, has been placed in control of parts of the country's national education system. Maoz, who is openly hostile to the liberal streams of Judaism popular in the US, also has been appointed a deputy minister in charge of "Jewish identity".

The parliament will also try to approve legislation to allow Aryeh Deri, a veteran politician who once served a prison sentence in a bribery case, to serve as a government minister while he is on probation for another conviction earlier this year on tax offences.

Netanyahu, who himself is on trial for alleged corruption, is eager to return to office after spending the past year and a half as opposition leader. He and his partners are expected to push through a series of laws shaking up the country's judiciary and potentially clearing Netanyahu of any charges.

Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving prime minister, serving a total of 15 years before he was ousted last year. He has claimed he is a victim of overzealous police, prosecutors and judges.

But critics say the plans, including an expected proposal that would allow parliament to overturn Supreme Court decisions, will destroy the country's democratic institutions and system of checks and balances.