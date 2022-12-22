Afghan women weep as Taliban fighters enforce university ban

Afghan women weep outside Edrak University in Kabul. (Source: Associated Press)

Taliban security forces in the Afghan capital today enforced a higher education ban for women by blocking their access to universities, with video obtained by The Associated Press showing women weeping and consoling each other outside one campus in Kabul.

Yesterday, the country's Taliban rulers ordered women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities - effective immediately and until further notice. The Taliban-led administration has not given a reason for the ban or reacted to the fierce and swift global condemnation of it.

Journalists saw Taliban forces outside four Kabul universities on Thursday. The forces stopped some women from entering while allowing others to go in and finish their work. They also tried to prevent any photography, filming and protests from taking place.

Rahimullah Nadeem, a spokesman for Kabul University, confirmed that classes for female students had stopped.

He said some women were allowed to enter the campus for paperwork and administrative reasons and that four graduation ceremonies were held today.

Members of an activist group called the Unity and Solidarity of Afghanistan Women gathered outside the private Edrak University in Kabul on Wednesday morning, chanting slogans in Dari.

Students queue at one of Kabul University's gates in Kabul, Afghanistan in February (file photo). (Source: Associated Press)

"Do not make education political!" they said. "Once again, the university is banned for women; we do not want to be eliminated!"

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, since they seized power in August 2021.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, barred women from most fields of employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

The move is certain to hurt efforts by the Taliban to win international recognition for their government and aid from potential donors at a time when Afghanistan is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis. The international community has urged Taliban leaders to reopen schools and give women their right to public space.

Turkey, Qatar and Pakistan, all Muslim countries, have expressed their disappointment at the university ban and urged authorities to withdraw or reconsider their decision.

UN experts said last month that the Taliban's treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan may amount to a crime against humanity and should be investigated and prosecuted under international law.

They said the Taliban's actions against females deepened existing rights violations - already the "most draconian globally" - and may constitute gender persecution, which is a crime against humanity.

The Taliban authorities have rejected the allegation.