Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins Olympic athlete of the year

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins X Games Big Air Gold. (Source: Getty)

Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won the New Zealand Olympic Committee's athlete of the year award after becoming the country's first Winter Olympic gold medallist.

She was presented with the Lonsdale Cup in Wanaka on Wednesday - the first winter sports athlete to achieve the honour.

The 21-year-old snowboarder won gold and silver at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in the slopestyle and big air events respectively.

"I'm stoked to be receiving this award. Looking at some of the names on this trophy makes it pretty real just how much history there is behind this award and just how special this is," Sadowski-Synnott said.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott competes in the snowboard big air qualifying at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Source: Associated Press)

The medal wins in Beijing followed her success at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, where she won bronze in the big air.

Sadowski-Synnott has had a decorated career so far.

She has won two gold medals and two silvers and is the current Snowboard Slopestyle World Champion.

At the invite-only Winter X Games, she won four golds, two silvers, and a bronze.

The Lonsdale Cup was first awarded in 1961, with Sir Murray Halberg, the inaugural recipient.

Past winners include Dame Valerie Adams, Dame Lisa Carrington, Sir John Walker, Barbara Kendall, and Sir Peter Snell.

