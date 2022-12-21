Thousands gather for funeral of slain QLD police officers

Queensland Police constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow are "worthy of equal honours" after working together, serving their community together and dying together in the line of duty, thousands of mourners have heard.

Hundreds of police officers have been joined by thousands of members of the public and political leaders at a memorial service for the pair at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Wednesday morning (local time).

Detective Inspector Rob Jones, New Zealand's Police Liaison Officer based in Melbourne, attended the service on behalf of NZ Police.

Early-career constables Arnold, 26, and McCrow, 29, were ambushed and shot dead on a property at Wieambilla, west of Brisbane, on December 12.

The Arnold and McCrow families paused for a moment at the coffins before Police Chaplain Jeffrey Baills said "our hearts go out to both of you" as he honoured the officers' police service and their lives as "outstanding" individuals.

"Matthew and Rachel are side-by-side today, they're worthy of equal honours," he told the crowd.

"They worked together, they served their community together, and certainly, they died together on the 12th of December."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a world of anger and division some people probably thought there were limits to what people could ask of them, but constables Arnold and McCrow proved that was wrong.

Like other first responders on that fateful day, and neighbour Alan Dare who was also shot dead, the constables had gone towards danger rather than run away from it.

"In this sea of blue ... on an ocean of tears. Across our state and around our country we'll shoulder this burden together. We will rededicate ourselves to their example - of there being far more good than there is evil," Palaszczuk said.

Constable Keely Brough, who was with constables Arnold and McCrow when they were killed, fought back tears as she sat in the crowd of her colleagues in blue.

Dignitaries including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll, state Opposition Leader David Crisafulli and Governor Jeannette Young are also at the service.

The ceremony is being broadcast live in a number of public places around Queensland, including in the communities of Tara, Dalby, Chinchilla and Miles near the site of the tragedy at Wieambilla, three hours west of Brisbane.

A minute's silence will be held before the service concludes.

Private funeral services will be held later.

The two constables didn't stand a chance when they were attacked alongside two other officers, constables Brough and Randall Kirk, at the property, Carroll has said.

They had gone there for a missing persons check and were met by a hail of gunfire fired by Gareth Train, his wife Stacey and his brother Nathaniel.

The shooters died in a firefight with specialist officers several hours after the four constables first arrived at the scene.

Investigators are yet to officially declare a motive but are examining known links between the Trains and extreme conspiracy theorist groups and forums.