Stranded Elizabeth Hurley lashes out at 'dodgy' British Airways

Elizabeth Hurley. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Elizabeth Hurley has branded British Airways “dodgy” after she was left stranded in Antigua without food, water or a hotel.

The actress, 57, hit out at the airline on Twitter when she was among customers left stuck after planes across America and the Caribbean bound for Britain were grounded before take-off on Monday night.

Elizabeth said yesterday: “Still stranded – no food, water or hotel. Pretty dodgy service.”

She later added: “Still nothing from @british_airways. Extraordinary service! “Finally, managed to find a taxi ourselves to escape airport after more than 12 hours with no food or water #avoidflying.”

British Airways apologised after a technical issue caused massive delays to flights, with departures to Denver, Boston, Tokyo, Washington DC, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto and New York cancelled.

Still nothing from @british_airways. Extraordinary service! Finally, managed to find a taxi ourselves to escape airport after more than 12 hours with no food or water #avoidflying 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) December 20, 2022

It said yesterday: “Our flights due to depart the USA tonight are currently delayed due to a technical issue with our third-party flight planning supplier, which we are urgently investigating.

“We’re sorry for any disruption this will cause to our customers' plans, our aim is for these flights to depart as quickly as possible.

“This is not a safety issue. We are keeping our customers up to date and providing them with refreshments.”

It later said it had “resolved a temporary issue” that affected some of its long-haul “flight planning systems overnight”, which “resulted in delays to our schedule”, adding: “We’re sorry for the disruption caused to our customers' travel plans.”