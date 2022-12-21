Photos: Violent California earthquake damages homes

Building inspector Kevin Caldwell, red tags a home in Rio Dell. (Source: Associated Press)

A powerful earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday (local time), jolting residents awake as it shattered glass, shook homes off foundations, damaged roads and left nearly 60,000 homes and businesses in the rural area without power and many without water. At least 12 people were injured.

"It felt like my roof was coming down," Cassondra Stoner said. "When I woke up, the only thing I could think about was, 'Get the freaking kids.'"

When the ground stopped moving, Stoner's family was fine — a daughter even slept through the racket. But when she showed up to work at Dollar General, she found tiles had fallen from the ceiling, shelves were toppled, and the contents of the discount store were scattered on the floor.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2.34am near Ferndale, a small community about 345 kilometres northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast. The epicentre was just offshore at a depth of about 16 kilometres. Numerous aftershocks followed.

Residents in the area known for its redwood forests, scenic mountains and the three-county Emerald Triangle's legendary marijuana crop are accustomed to earthquakes. But many said this was more violent and unnerving than the usual rolling motion they experience.

"You could see the floor and walls shaking," said Araceli Huerta, who was still shaken up some 10 hours later. "It sounded like a freight train was going through my house."

Damage to buildings and infrastructure was still being assessed. Two Humboldt County hospitals lost power and were running on generators, but the scale of the damage appeared to be minimal compared to the strength of the quake, according to Brian Ferguson, a spokesperson for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Approximately 12 people were reported as suffering injuries, including a broken hip and head wound, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said at a news conference interrupted by a jarring aftershock. Two people died — an 83-year-old and a 72-year-old — because they couldn't get timely care for "medical emergencies" during or just after the quake.

The earthquake occurred in an area known as the Mendocino Triple Junction, where three tectonic plates meet.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people before 4am Saturday and causing minor damage.