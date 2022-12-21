Photos: Argentina abandons World Cup parade amid swarms of people

Argentina's World Cup parade. (Source: Associated Press)

A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short today as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time.

So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and get on helicopters for a flyover of the capital that the government billed as an aerial parade.

"The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was impossible to continue by land due to the explosion of people’s happiness," Gabriela Cerruti, the spokesperson for President Alberto Fernández, wrote on social media.

After flying over key points of Buenos Aires where fans had gathered, the helicopters returned to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association outside the capital.

Some fans continued celebrating in the streets, while others headed out of Buenos Aires with long faces, complaining they were not able to pay their respects to the team that brought home the country's first World Cup trophy since 1986.

"We're angry because the government didn't organize this properly so we could all celebrate," said Diego Benavídez, 25, who had been waiting since early morning to see the team. "They stole the World Cup from us."

Others, however, took it in stride.

"I’m not disappointed, we lived the party," said Nicolás López, 33, who was in downtown Buenos Aires with his 7-year-old daughter.

Football association head Claudio Tapia blamed law enforcement for the change in plans. "The same security organisms that were escorting us are not allowing us to move forward," Tapia wrote on social media. "I apologise in the name of all the champion players."

The bus had been moving at a snail’s pace for more than four hours through the throngs of humanity before the overland parade was cut short. Team Captain Lionel Messi and the rest of the players waved at the massive crowd as they carried the World Cup trophy aloft after securing the country’s third title.

"This is madness, it's indescribable," said Brian Andreassi, 23, as he walked downtown wearing the team's jersey. "There are no words."

The World Cup and the success of the Messi-led squad brought much-needed good news for a country that has been stuck in economic doldrums for years, suffers one of the world’s highest inflation rates and where nearly 4-in-10 people live in poverty.

"There’s an immense union among all Argentines — unity, happiness. It's as if you can breathe another air, there's another energy in the air," said Victoria Roldán. "My body and heart are about to burst."

Carrying a World Cup replica, the 32-year-old and her 36-year-old sister, Mariana, were eager to catch a glimpse of the team and in particular its captain, Messi.

"We're dying to see him," Roldán said. "Seeing him with that immense smile, with those bright eyes filled with hope, it really fills our heart with joy and happiness ... I think that Leo has deserved it for years, and this was his moment."

The players were all smiles as they watched the multitudes gathered to see them, many trying to get as close as possible to the bus. An estimated 4 million people were in the streets by Tuesday afternoon (local time), according to local media citing police sources.

Celebrating fans took over highways, avenues and the access routes into the capital as temperatures climbed to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Thousands had set up camp since early Tuesday morning at the Obelisk, the iconic Buenos Aires landmark that is the traditional site of celebrations.

"We’re a little disoriented because we don’t know the bus route and a little frustrated because we traveled so many kilometres and may not be able to see them," said Giselle Pisani, 34, who traveled 350 kilometres with her family from the town of Olavarria.

The Argentine president declared a national holiday today so the country could celebrate the World Cup victory.