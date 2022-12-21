Northland’s remote areas risk missing out on future 3 Waters funds

Whangārei's Whau Valley dam. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

Northland council leaders are concerned parts of the region will miss out on three waters investment into the future – as the sector’s wholesale restructure moves on.

By Susan Botting, Local Democracy Reporter

In a Water Services Bill submission, Northland Regional Council said it was concerned about the potential for three waters Infrastructure funding demand in large urban centres leaving smaller rural communities behind.

The Government is going ahead with work to shift Far North, Kaipara, Whangārei and Auckland Council-owned assets into a new top-of-New Zealand inter-regional organisation called Entity A.

The future of more than $1.76 billion in intergenerationally ratepayer-funded infrastructure assets servicing 200,000 people is at stake. The restructure will see the Government’s new Entity A take over responsibility for currently council-owned drinking water, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure.

“While we understand structural reform is likely to address some of these issues (by enabling greater investment for example) we are concerned at the potential for demand in major centres to attract the most investment, leaving smaller rural communities behind.”

“This is a particular concern for us as Northland has areas of significant economic deprivation, especially in the mid and far north.

“... environmental performance measures and compliance rules applied to three water network performance should recognise affordability issues and the range of constraints, particularly those faced by smaller communities in less affluent areas,” the NRC submission says.

Northland had many small-scale three waters networks which were funded from small rates bases. This was of concern into the future in terms of who paid, particularly where increased fees and changes were involved.

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania said equitable delivery of three waters services across his district was of concern.

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

Tepania said he had huge worries over how the reform would play out at an operational level in the Far North.

“I have always been against the current model and have huge concerns over how this will deliver equitable benefits at an operational level for Far North residents when joined with [Whangārei and Auckland] in [Entity A],” Tepania said.

Tepania said he looked forward to the opportunity to influence how this would work, through Local Government New Zealand’s national council.

Northland councils are continuing to work towards three waters becoming reality from July 2024, as required – while also being opposed to it.

Northland Regional Council (NRC) chief executive Jonathan Gibbard said Entity A was required to be part of a relationship agreement with his council. The entity and regional council had to work through how best to manage stormwater in their geographic areas. This included land drainage areas.

Northland’s major land drainage includes the Raupō-Ruawai drainage scheme in Kaipara and the Hikurangi Drainage scheme in Kaipara and the Far North’s Tangone, Wairoa and Whangtāne near Kaitāia along with Motutangi and Waiharara north of the town.

NRC chief executive Jonathan Gibbard said Entity A and NRC had to include in the agreement how best to develop, operate, maintain and enforce their respective roles in operating stormwater, land drainage and related services.

Gibbard said NRC was working nationally on the agreements with regional councils across New Zealand and the Department of Internal Affairs was developing the documents that would create the framework to provide for and manage the operational interface between New Zealand’s four new water services entities and regional councils.

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said the Government had not taken into account in Entity A his district’s strong three waters infrastructure position.

He said his council was still opposed to the Government’s plans.

“Council remains opposed to the creation of a water services entity and the potential weakening of local control,” Cocurullo said.

In June Whangārei District Council (WDC), along with South Canterbury's Timaru District Council and Waimakariri District Council, challenged the Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta and Secretary for Internal Affairs Paul James over three waters.

The councils are seeking an independent legal judgment around property ownership rights and interests. They are still waiting for a response.

Northland’s four councils are all part of 'Communities for Local Democracy', the breakaway group of 27 councils representing more than 1.3 million New Zealanders which had put forward alternatives to the Government’s three waters plans.

The Government plans to have the new Entity A up and running by July 1, 2024.

The North’s four councils are working together on a joint Northland three waters asset management plan.

Gibbard said three waters transition work between Entity A’s four Northland councils and Auckland Council had been ongoing since mid-2021.

KDC general manager of infrastructure services Anin Nama said all Northland councils were working closely together.

KDC transition activities also included developing his council’s future infrastructure needs, three waters data transfer process and providing information on the council’s three waters assets to the Government.

“With the Water Services Entities Bill now passed, council is required to work with the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) on transition activities,” Nama said.

The Department of Internal Affairs was approached for comment but was unable to respond by publication time.