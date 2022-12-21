More charges over A-League pitch invasion

2:44pm
|
Associated Press
A bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne City is escorted from the pitch by team mates.

A bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne City is escorted from the pitch by team mates. (Source: Getty)

The number of people charged over a violent pitch invasion at Melbourne's A-League Derby has grown to 13.

An additional 18 people have also been identified following public appeals, with more charges expected to be laid in the coming days.

More than 150 spectators stormed the AAMI Park clash between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City on Saturday, injuring goalkeeper Tom Glover, referee Alex King, a TV cameraman and two security guards.

All four men allegedly responsible for those attacks have been charged or identified.

By Wednesday morning, ten more people had been charged.

Read More

They include two men aged 23 and 26, charged with violent disorder, criminal damage, unlawful assault and a string of other offences.

A 17-year-old boy was charged on summons with reckless conduct endangering serious injury and discharging a lit distress signal over an incident that saw a cameraman hit by a flare.

Fans invade the pitch to bring the Melbourne City v Melbourne Victory match to a halt.

Fans invade the pitch to bring the Melbourne City v Melbourne Victory match to a halt. (Source: Getty)

Five other men aged in their twenties and an 18-year-old were charged with entry to competition space, riotous behaviour, disrupting a match and public nuisance, while another man in his twenties was charged with discharging a lit distress signal.

Investigators also released images of another six men they need to speak to.

About $150,000 worth of damage was caused to the venue, and about 80 flares or fireworks were set off, according to police.

Poles and bottles were thrown at police on the field as they responded to the chaos.

Earlier, a 23-year-old Craigieburn man was charged after allegedly striking the goalkeeper in the head with a full bucket of sand.

An 18-year-old man from Alphington was charged over an alleged separate assault on the goalkeeper, while a 19-year-old man from Meadow Heights allegedly assaulted a security guard as well as the goalkeeper.

All those charged over the pitch invasion have been bailed and will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court in February.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday warned the "cowardly" pitch invaders yet to hand themselves in would feel the full force of the law and soccer authorities.

FootballAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Crew member dies aboard cargo ship in Bluff

Crew member dies aboard cargo ship in Bluff

14 mins ago

Haunting sight as hundreds of officers stand silent for slain QLD colleagues

0:29

Haunting sight as hundreds of officers stand silent for slain QLD colleagues

21 mins ago

Thousands gather for funeral of slain QLD police officers

1:01

Thousands gather for funeral of slain QLD police officers

31 mins ago

Eight teen girls charged with murder in Toronto stabbing death

Eight teen girls charged with murder in Toronto stabbing death

41 mins ago

Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia switching to American football

Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia switching to American football

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Haunting sight as hundreds of officers stand silent for slain QLD colleagues

Thousands gather for funeral of slain QLD police officers

Police in Australia co-opted Covid-19 apps to fight crime

Pair arrested after attempting to loot QLD police shooting site