Haunting sight as hundreds of officers stand silent for slain QLD colleagues

Hundreds of police officers stood in respect as caskets carrying two of their colleagues were taken from a highly-emotional memorial service in Brisbane today.

Queensland Police constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow were remembered by thousands of mourners, following the murderous rampage by three people in a rural Queensland community.

Early-career constables Arnold, 26, and McCrow, 29, were ambushed and shot dead on a property at Wieambilla, west of Brisbane, on December 12, while a man who lived in a neighbouring property - Alan Dare - was also killed.

The murderers were later killed by police special forces.

The two officers have now been recognised for their bravery, professionalism and dedication and posthumously awarded the Queensland Police Valour Medal, Queensland Police Service Medal, National Police Service Medal and National Medal.

"Matthew and Rachel are colleagues and friends who have been taken from us far too soon," Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll told the mourners.

"They were committed and enjoyed their policing careers and their passing is a tragic loss.

"Both the Queensland Police Service and the community have lost two exceptional police officers.

"Matthew and Rachel created a positive impression on both sworn and non-sworn members of the QPS, members of the community, and touched the lives of countless individuals and families in ways that cannot be expressed in words alone."

Our hearts bleed blue

Earlier, Police Chaplain Jeffrey Baills paid tribute to the constables saying "our hearts bleed blue".

Constable Arnold was described as a man with a "broad cheeky smile" who strived to do his best at school and in sport, particularly volleyball, as he grew up in Parkinson, south of Brisbane, his friend Senior Sergeant Laura Harriss said.

The triplet maintained that work ethic and his sense of duty and care as a serving police officer, most recently at Tara Police Station.

"He was a big man with an even bigger heart so filled with love for everyone around him," Harriss told mourners.

Constable McCrow was a warm-hearted person whose smile "could light up any room on the darkest of days", her good friend Senior Constable Melissa Gibson said.

Constables Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold, who were killed in Wieambilla, Queensland (Source: Queensland Police)

"For every bit of evil in this world, Rach, more than anyone, would be reminding us that there are still good people who need our help," she added.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said like other first responders, and neighbour Dare who was also shot dead, on that fateful day the constables had gone towards danger rather than run away from it.

"In this sea of blue ... on an ocean of tears. Across our state and around our country we'll shoulder this burden together. We will rededicate ourselves to their example - of there being far more good than there is evil," she said.

Chaplain Baills called for the police community and all Queenslanders to "not draw away, but to draw together" in response to the "abhorrent" in which the constables were killed.

"We have had a major attack on the police in Queensland but, ladies and gentlemen, I want to say to us today: we will not be broken," he said.

"We will, tomorrow, turn up to our shift, and we will stand shoulder to shoulder again, and seek to do the best we can to keep Queensland safe and fulfil our duties as outstanding men and women."

The ceremony was broadcast live across Queensland. Private funeral services will be held later on Wednesday.

Siege victim Alan Dare (Source: Supplied)

The two constables were attacked alongside two other officers, constables Keely Brough and Randall Kirk.

They had gone to the property for a missing persons check and were met by a hail of gunfire fired by Gareth Train, his wife Stacey and his brother Nathaniel. The shooters died in the subsequent firefight.

Investigators are yet to officially declare a motive but are examining known links between the Trains and extreme conspiracy theorist groups and forums.

The service was also attended by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll, state Opposition Leader David Crisafulli and Governor Jeannette Young are also at the service.