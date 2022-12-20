Senior royals reveal Christmas Day plans after turbulent year

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla with William and Kate. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and other senior royals will spend Christmas at Sandringham for the first time in three years.

Buckingham Palace confirmed today that Charles, 74, and his wife, 75, will celebrate Christmas Day at the late Queen Elizabeth’s Norfolk estate with other relatives in a return to one of their festive traditions.

It announced in a statement: “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort accompanied by Members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church, on Sunday 25th December 2022.”

Mail Online reported after the statement was released it is likely Charles and Camilla will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Princess Royal and her family, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speculation has been rife over whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited or make a public appearance with the royal family over Christmas, with one source saying Charles will extend the couple an invite despite the outrage over their Netflix show.

It comes after the couple used their six-part Harry and Meghan series to say the royals were guilty of racial “unconscious basis”.

Prince Harry, 38, added in the series his older brother Prince William, 40, screamed at him over plans to quit the royals and move to America with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41.

The Covid pandemic led to the late Queen, who died aged 96 on September 8 at her Balmoral estate, spending Christmas at Windsor Castle two years in a row.

This year will mark the first time when the royals gather at Sandringham since 2019.

Royal Christmases usually include a morning visit to St Mary Magdalene Church, a family lunch and a gathering round the television to watch the monarch’s televised address to Britain.

Charles reportedly pre-recorded what will be his first Christmas broadcast as king.