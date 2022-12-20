Proud Boys Capitol trial begins as Jan 6 panel report looms

Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio. (Source: Associated Press)

Jury selection in the seditious conspiracy case against former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four others charged in the attack on the US Capitol began today after the judge denied defence attorneys' last-minute bid to delay over expected congressional action related to January 6, 2021.

Defence attorneys pushed to postpone jury selection in the high-profile case until after the new year due to the expected action this week by the House committee investigating the insurrection.

A defence lawyer argued that it's impossible to know what evidence related to the Proud Boys might be released by the committee and that media coverage could taint the jury pool.

"We don't want to be picking the jury in this highly confusing and combustible environment," attorney Norm Pattis, who is representing Proud Boy Joseph Biggs, told the judge.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly said they would push ahead despite the committee's work and told defence attorneys that he would remind jurors to avoid media coverage related to January 6.

The first group of potential jurors was brought into the courtroom on Tuesday to begin the process of choosing a panel, which could take several days.

"The former president is not on trial here today," the judge said before he called potential jurors into the courtroom.

Tarrio is perhaps the highest-profile defendant to face jurors yet in the attack that halted the certification of President Joe Biden's win, left dozens of police officers injured and led to nearly 1000 arrests. Tarrio of Miami and the others - Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl, Dominic Pezzola and Biggs - are charged with several other crimes in addition to seditious conspiracy.

They are accused of plotting to attack the Capitol in a desperate bid to overturn Biden's victory. They will face jurors just weeks after two leaders of another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, were convicted of seditious conspiracy in a major victory for the Justice Department’s extensive January 6 prosecution.

Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to open a door of the US Capitol as they riot in Washington. (Source: Associated Press)

If convicted of sedition, they could face up to 20 years in prison. The trial is expected to last at least six weeks.

Tarrio wasn't in Washington on January 6 because he had been arrested two days earlier on charges that he vandalised a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. But prosecutors say he was the leader of a conspiracy to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Biden.

Days before the riot, Tarrio posted on social media about "revolution", according to court papers.

Citing what they alleged was an encrypted message group created by Tarrio, authorities say members discussed attacking the Capitol. One message said: "Time to stack those bodies in front of Capitol Hill."

Another asked whether people were going to "push thru police lines and storm the capitol buildings?"

Defence attorneys have denied that the Proud Boys leaders planned or led an attack on the Capitol.