Nighttime drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus

Ivan kobzarenko, 83, sits inside his damaged house with a head injury following a Russian drone attack. (Source: Associated Press)

Multiple explosive drones attacked Ukraine's capital today as Moscow pursues its campaign to torment the invaded country from the air amid a broad battlefield stalemate.

In a sign that Russia might be seeking ways to bolster its depleted forces, President Vladimir Putin travelled to Belarus, which provided the Kremlin's troops with a launch pad for the invasion of Ukraine almost 10 months ago.

The drone attack came three days after what Ukrainian officials described as one of Russia's biggest assaults on Kyiv since the war started. Moscow has targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since October as part of a strategy to try to leave the country without heat and light during the bitterly cold winter.

It has kept up that effort despite Western sanctions and the supply of Western air defence systems to Ukrainian forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia launched 23 self-exploding drones over Kyiv while the city slept, but Ukrainian forces shot down 18 of them, the Kyiv city administration said on Telegram.

No major casualties were reported from the attack, although the Ukrainian president's office said the war killed at least three civilians and wounded 11 elsewhere in the country between Monday and Tuesday.

The drone barrage caused emergency power outages in 11 central and eastern regions of the country, including the capital region, authorities said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the unrelenting daily barrages as "terror" and once again pleaded for Western countries to send sophisticated air defence systems as winter tightens its grip.

"A 100% air defence shield for Ukraine will be one of the most successful steps against Russian aggression," Zelensky said by video link at a northern European regional threat conference in Latvia. "This step is needed right now."

Bits of wreckage from the downed drones damaged a road in the central Solomianskyi district and broke windows in a multi-story building in the Shevchenkyvskyi district of Kyiv, city officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video link as Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other leaders listen, during the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) meeting in Riga, Latvia. (Source: Associated Press)

One drone struck the home of Olha and Ivan Kobzarenko, ages 84 and 83, on the outskirts of the capital. Ivan sustained a head injury.

Their garage was completely destroyed, and their dog, Malysh, was killed. Olha, speaking in her bedroom where shattered glass and blood covered the floor, said the blast flung the front gate into the couple's house.

"I know that I am not alone," Olha said. "Everyone is suffering. Everyone."

Ukrainian soldiers carry a wounded soldier into a hospital in Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Putin arrived in Belarus on Tuesday for talks with its authoritarian leader, President Alexander Lukashenko, who allowed Russian forces to use Belarusian territory to invade Ukraine and has close defence links with Moscow.

Sitting alongside Lukashenko before their talks in the capital of Belarus, Putin emphasised the close military-technical ties between the two allies, adding that they include not only mutual supplies of equipment but also joint work in high-tech military industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a rare trip to Minsk by Putin, who usually receives Lukashenko at the Kremlin. Belarus is believed to have Soviet-era weapons stockpiles that could be useful for Moscow, while Lukashenko needs help with his country's ailing economy.