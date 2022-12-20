New Zealander living in Peru fearful of political unrest

Workers try and remove a rock placed by protesters on the railway track near Machu Picchu. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A New Zealander living and working in Peru says protests in the country are out of control and everyone is scared.

By Rayssa Almeida of rnz.co.nz

Over the weekend, the train that carries visitors to Machu Picchu suspended the service due to protesters blocking the rail with boulders, leaving hundreds of tourists stranded in the village of Aguas Calientes - at the foot of the tourist jewel.

The violent protests were sparked by the dismissal of former president Pedro Castillo, who was detained after he tried to illegally dissolve congress and announced he would rule by decree.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said there were 46 New Zealanders registered as being in Peru, but the number could be higher.

Originally from Nelson, Patrick Emanuel has lived in Lima for the past five years.

People were afraid of leaving their houses, he said.

"There's a lot of fear to be honest, people are cancelling activities, cancelling trips away. People are cautious.

"It's a constantly changing situation, I think it's equally possible that things could end up quite badly."

Patrick Emanuel. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

After the country declared a state of emergency, the military force became heavier on the streets, Emanuel said.

"Some places sort of closed down and they have a curfew from 6pm to 6 in the morning. During those times you can't really go outside unless it is something urgent, like medical care."

In places like Arequipa, south of Lima, the situation was worse, with conflicts between the military and the protesters damaging the airport and creating chaos, he said.

"It has been more hostile confrontation between the military and the protesters in some places and that's resulting in quite a few casualties."

A tourist who was at Machu Picchu over the weekend said after the train track was damaged by protesters, people started the almost 10km journey back to the village on foot.

"We had lined up walking out ourselves, and all of a sudden this train got available, and we got on it, so [we're] feeling very fortunate," she said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement the New Zealand Embassy in Chile - which is accredited to Peru - has been working with several groups affected by the disruptions.

It said all groups the ministry was aware of who were in Peru were now either safely out of the affected areas or sheltering in place in Cusco waiting for flight departures.