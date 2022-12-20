Teen paddle boarders missing off Victoria beach found alive

13 mins ago
|
AAP
A search is continuing for four young men and women lost off Mornington Peninsula, Victoria.

A search is continuing for four young men and women lost off Mornington Peninsula, Victoria. (Source: Nine)

Four teens have been found alive after going missing in waters off Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.

The 18-year-old woman, two 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old woman were found across the bay on Swan Island on the Barwon Peninsula this morning.

The group were using inflatable paddle boards off Rosebud Beach yesterday.

Their belongings, including phones and IDs, were found on the beach by a passerby at about 8pm.

A man who said he was the father of one of the boys told Seven's Sunrise program today the teens had just completed their final school exams and came to Rosebud for an end-of-year celebration.

An air and sea search scoured the area for the group, but the search was halted at 4am due to deteriorating conditions before starting up again at 7am.

