Elon Musk's Twitter poll ends - millions want him to quit as CEO

Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as head of Twitter in a poll on the platform that the billionaire had created and promised to abide by.

When the poll closed Tuesday, however, it wasn't clear if there would be a new leader for the social media platform, which has grown more chaotic and confusing under Musk's leadership with rapidly changing policies that are issued, then withdrawn or altered.

The billionaire Tesla CEO Musk attended the World Cup final Sunday in Qatar, where he opened the poll.

After it closed 12 hours later, there was no immediate announcement from Twitter or Musk, who may be midflight on his way back to the US early Tuesday.

More than half of the 17.5 million respondents voted "yes" in answer to Musk's Twitter poll asking whether he should step down as head of the company.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Musk has taken a number of unscientific polls on substantial issues facing the social media platform, including whether to reinstate journalists that he had suspended from Twitter, which was broadly criticised in and out of media circles.

The polls have only added to a growing sense of tumult on Twitter since Musk bought the company for US$44 billion (NZ$69 billion) at the end of October, potentially leaving the future direction of the company in the hands of its users.

Among those users are people recently reinstated on the platform under Musk, people who had been banned for racist and toxic posts, or who had spread misinformation.

Musk's Twitter

Since buying Twitter, Musk has presided over a dizzying series of changes that have unnerved advertisers and turned off users. He's laid off half of the workforce, axed contract content moderators and disbanded a council of trust and safety advisors. He has dropped enforcement of Covid-19 misinformation rules and called for criminal charges against Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert helping lead the country's Covid response.

Musk clashed with some users on multiple fronts, he asked Twitter users to decide if he should remain in charge of the social media platform after acknowledging he made a mistake in launching new restrictions that banned the mention of rival social media websites on Twitter.

The results of the unscientific online survey regarding whether Musk should remain as top executive at Twitter, which lasted 12 hours, showed that 57.5% of those who voted wanted him to leave, while 42.5% wanted him to stay.

The poll followed just the latest significant policy change since Musk acquired Twitter in October. Twitter had announced that users will no longer be able to link to Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon and other platforms the company described as "prohibited".

That decision generated immediate blowback, including criticism from past defenders of Twitter's new owner. Musk then promised that he would not make any more major policy changes to Twitter without an online survey of users, including who should lead the company.

Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

A growing number of Twitter users have left the platform under Musk, or created alternative counts on Mastodon, Tribel, Nostr or Post, and included those addresses in their Twitter profiles.

Twitter gave no explanation for why the blacklist included some websites but not others such as Parler, TikTok or LinkedIn.

Policy decisions by Musk have divided users. He has advocated for free speech, but has suspended journalists and shut down a longstanding account that tracked the whereabouts of his jet, calling it a security risk.

But as he has changed policies, and then changed them again, created a sense of confusion on the platform about what is allowed, and what is not.

Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

In public banter with Twitter followers Sunday, Musk expressed pessimism about the prospects for a new CEO, saying that person "must like pain a lot" to run a company that "has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy".

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," Musk tweeted.