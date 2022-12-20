Commerce Commission takes Mitre 10 v Bunnings spat to court

2:15pm
|

Radio New Zealand

The Commerce Commission has alleged that NGB bought a property in Tauranga and placed a covenant on the land to prevent Bunnings from building close to a Mitre 10 Mega store.

The Commerce Commission has alleged that NGB bought a property in Tauranga and placed a covenant on the land to prevent Bunnings from building close to a Mitre 10 Mega store. (Source: istock.com)

The Commerce Commission is taking property firm NGB Properties to court over the use of anti-competitive land covenants.

The regulator has alleged that NGB bought a property in Tauranga and placed a covenant on the land to prevent Bunnings from building close to a Mitre 10 Mega store owned by an NGB-associated company Juted Holdings.

"In the Commission's view, this amounted to a purpose of substantially lessening competition for the retailing of hardware and home improvement goods in central Tauranga," it said in a statement.

The Commerce Act prohibits the use of land covenants that either had the intention or were likely to dampen competition.

The proceedings have been filed in the High Court in Wellington, and both parties have agreed on a settlement, with a penalty hearing to be scheduled shortly.

The Commission highlighted the issue of restrictive land covenants and their effect on the broader economy in its recent building products industry study, calling for a broader look by the government.

In each of its three industry studies - fuel retailing, groceries, building products - land covenants have been identified to some degree as being prevalent and used to limit competition in each of the sectors.

The government pushed through a law change to make covenants illegal in the grocery sector.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandBusiness

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Argentina’s Martinez offers explanation for x-rated celebration

0:35

Argentina’s Martinez offers explanation for x-rated celebration

13 mins ago

One seriously hurt in Bay of Plenty crash, SH2 down to one lane

One seriously hurt in Bay of Plenty crash, SH2 down to one lane

25 mins ago

Man charged over Invercargill firearms incident

Man charged over Invercargill firearms incident

41 mins ago

Fatboy Slim adds Waiheke and Sky Tower shows to NZ tour

Fatboy Slim adds Waiheke and Sky Tower shows to NZ tour

51 mins ago

NZ birth certificates helping fund All Blacks

NZ birth certificates helping fund All Blacks

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Another cost blowout at Auckland convention centre

GDP grows 2% in September quarter - Stats NZ

Watch: Wayne Brown gets testy with reporters over airport remarks

Auckland Airport share trading resumes after mayor's 'speculation' prompts halt