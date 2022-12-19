Zelensky says he would step into boxing ring with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 44, says he would gladly step into the ring for a fight with Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, at any time.

"Always ready," he said yesterday in response to a question to that effect in an interview with French TV channel TF1.

"A real man, if he wants to say something to someone, or if he wants to - how do you say it, punch him in the face - he does it himself, and doesn't send any middlemen."

He himself would not need any intermediaries for that, Zelensky said. He was always open to such suggestions.

Is he ready for a duel with Putin? "Tomorrow for all I care," Zelensky said, laughing. "That would then be the last summit for the president of the Russian Federation."

They came to discuss the question after a report in Le Monde newspaper, which said French President Macron told Putin that he was going to do some boxing, and Putin told him to imagine he was beating Zelensky.