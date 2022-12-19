Zelensky says he would step into boxing ring with Putin

18 mins ago
|
AAP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 44, says he would gladly step into the ring for a fight with Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, at any time.

"Always ready," he said yesterday in response to a question to that effect in an interview with French TV channel TF1.

"A real man, if he wants to say something to someone, or if he wants to - how do you say it, punch him in the face - he does it himself, and doesn't send any middlemen."

He himself would not need any intermediaries for that, Zelensky said. He was always open to such suggestions.

Is he ready for a duel with Putin? "Tomorrow for all I care," Zelensky said, laughing. "That would then be the last summit for the president of the Russian Federation."

They came to discuss the question after a report in Le Monde newspaper, which said French President Macron told Putin that he was going to do some boxing, and Putin told him to imagine he was beating Zelensky.

WorldUK and EuropeRussia invades Ukraine

