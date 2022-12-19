North Korea boasts of successful spy satellite test

A TV screen shows images showing a space view of South Korean cities during a news program. (Source: Associated Press)

North Korea said today it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, a key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency also released low-resolution, black-and-white photos showing a space view of the South Korean capital and Incheon, a city just west of Seoul, in an apparent attempt to show the North is pushing to acquire a surveillance tool to monitor its rival.

The rocket carrying the test satellite was launched Sunday to assess the satellite's photography and data transmission systems, KCNA said.

The country's National Aerospace Development Administration called the test results "an important success which has gone through the final gateway process of the launch of reconnaissance satellite".

ADVERTISEMENT

It said it would complete the preparations for its first military reconnaissance satellite by April next year, according to KCNA.

"From the images released, the resolution does not appear to be so impressive for military reconnaissance," Soo Kim, a security analyst at the California-based RAND Corporation, said.

"I'd note, however, that this is probably an ongoing development, so we may see more improvements to North Korea's military reconnaissance capabilities over time."

South Korea, Japan and US authorities said yesterday they had detected a pair of ballistic missile launches by North Korea from its northwestern Tongchang-ri area, where the North’s satellite launch pad is located.

They said the two missiles flew about 500 kilometres at a maximum altitude of 550 kilometres before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

This meant North Korea likely fired two missiles with different types of cameras - one for black-and-white imagery and video and the other for colour, said Lee Choon Geun, an honorary research fellow at South Korea's Science and Technology Policy Institute.

An analysis of a photo of the launch also showed the missiles were likely a new type of a liquid-fuelled weapon that can be used for a military purpose as well as sending a satellite into orbit, Lee said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, North Korea test-launched a record number of missiles, many of them nuclear-capable missiles with varying ranges to reach the US mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan.

It also instituted a law authorising the preemptive use of nuclear weapons on a broad range of scenarios, causing security jitters in South Korea and elsewhere.

North Korea has avoided fresh UN sanctions for those moves, however, because UN Security Council permanent members Russia and China won't support US attempts to impose them.