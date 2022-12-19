David Seymour wins best quote for Grant Robertson lamington comments

David Seymour on a bike. (Source: 1News)

Despite the popularity of Black Ferns star Ruby Tui, ACT's David Seymour has managed to beat her for quote of the year.

And it wasn't for being called an "arrogant prick" by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The competition, run by Massey University, saw Seymour's comment about a lamington and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson receive 27% of the 2451 votes cast.

Seymour made the comment in Parliament while talking about Robertson's police protection from protesters - one of which had a lamington.

"I would have thought that Grant Robertson would be a much bigger threat to lamingtons than lamingtons would be a threat to Grant Robertson," Seymour said.

Speech Writing expert Dr Heather Kavan said this was an "only in New Zealand" type of quote.

"The lamington upstaged everything, from people and personalities to serious matters of personal safety," Kavan said.

Kavan said Seymour used a "sophisticated rhetorical device" called a reversible raincoat sentence when talking about the lamington - although he may not have even realised.

"Reversible raincoat sentences are quite an art form. Because of the high-level verbal gymnastics involved, we wouldn't usually hear them in a discussion about lamingtons."

Second place went to Tui's quote after the Black Ferns won the Rugby World Cup at Eden Park.

Ruby Tui celebrates her try in the semifinal win over France last Saturday. (Source: Photosport)

"They said nobody cared about women's rugby. Well, guess what? We out here! We out here fam," Tui said.

Kavan said Tui's quote was likely to have a strong ripple effect.

"There may be young people in the crowd who are so inspired by Ruby Tui that they do something great in years to come."

Top ten quotes in order of votes

1. "I would have thought that Grant Robertson would be a much bigger threat to lamingtons than lamingtons would be a threat to Grant Robertson." − David Seymour

2. "They said nobody cared about women's rugby. Well guess what? We out here! We out here fam!" − Ruby Tui

3. "I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age." − Jacinda Ardern

4. "Fundamentally, I'm interested in being a good person with as minimal inconvenience as possible." − Alice Snedden

5. "It's okay to follow a few cockwombles. It doesn't mean I endorse them." − Hilary Barry

6. "If only we cared as much about the local elections as we do for Bird of the Year." − Nicola Tok

7. "There are going to be a lot more people in a supermarket on a weekly basis than there will be out and about pashing on a dance floor." − Chris Hipkins

8. "I was born to disrupt things." − Christchurch Wizard

9. "He is delusional, but he's not suicidal." − Robert Patman

10. "Do you know how bad that sounds? Mike King's women's alliance!" − Shimpal Lelisi