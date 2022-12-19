5 dead and suspect killed in Toronto area condo shooting

6:59pm
|
Associated Press
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium.

York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium. (Source: Associated Press)

Five people were shot and killed in a condominium unit in a city just north of Toronto and the gunman was killed by police, authorities said today.

Chief James MacSween of York regional police said one of his officers shot and killed the suspect in at a condo in Vaughan, Ontario.

“Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims,” MacSheen said.

He said a seventh person shot by the suspect was in the hospital and expected to survive.

MacSheen said he didn’t have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the building.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police, is investigating.

Police did not identify the suspect.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada and Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the safest big cities in the world.

