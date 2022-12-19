11 seriously injured on turbulent flight to Hawaii

1:27pm
|
Associated Press
Airplane (file image).

Airplane (file image). (Source: Associated Press)

Nearly a dozen people were seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday (local time) about 30 minutes outside Honolulu, an emergency response agency said.

Eleven people were hospitalised in serious condition and nine others were in stable condition, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said in a statement.

It said a call came in shortly after 11am (9am Monday NZT) about the injuries on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix. Responders treated 36 people and of those, 20 people were transported for further medical treatment.

The statement said the wounds included a serious head injury, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness.

Passenger Kaylee Reyes told Hawaii News Now that her mother had just sat down when the turbulence hit, and did not have a chance to buckle her safety belt.

"She flew up and hit the ceiling," Reyes said.

Hawaiian Airlines in a statement said 13 passengers and three crew members were taken to area hospitals for further care. The airline said the plane was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members and landed safely in Honolulu about 10.50am.

The differing number of injuries could not immediately be reconciled.

WorldTravelNorth AmericaAccidents

SHARE

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Joseph Parker’s next opponent could be American Bryant Jennings

Joseph Parker’s next opponent could be American Bryant Jennings

17 mins ago

Fiji 'Kingmaker' meets to decide new government

4:00

Fiji 'Kingmaker' meets to decide new government

23 mins ago

COP15: Govts move closer to deal at biodiversity conference

2:04

COP15: Govts move closer to deal at biodiversity conference

51 mins ago

Spielberg regrets decimation of great white population after Jaws

Spielberg regrets decimation of great white population after Jaws

1:27pm

11 seriously injured on turbulent flight to Hawaii

11 seriously injured on turbulent flight to Hawaii

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Massive wave hits Durban beach, three dead

Elon Musk wields Twitter suspensions in battle with media

California man avoids prison after 2021 attack on pet tortoise

Pentagon has received 'several hundreds' of new UFO reports