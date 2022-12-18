Pitch invasion stops A-League Melbourne derby

A bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne City is escorted from the pitch by team mates. (Source: Getty)

Australian football is reeling after a pitch invasion left a player and a referee injured and forced the abandonment of the A-League Men Melbourne derby amid the ugliest scenes in the competition's history.

Football Australia has promised to investigate and hand down "strong sanctions" after Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover and referee Alex King were injured when they were struck by a metal bucket after Melbourne Victory fans stormed the pitch.

A Network 10 cameraman was earlier injured when he was hit by a flare.

FA, who manage judiciary matters, has promised heavy penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Such behaviour has no place in Australian Football, with a full Football Australia investigation to commence immediately, where strong sanctions will be handed down," their statement said.

Glover was left with a cut head, requiring stitches, and a suspected concussion while King had a gash on his eyebrow.

Both sets of fans had planned to walk out at the 20-minute mark as part of a protest towards the Australian Professional Leagues' decision to sell the next three grand finals to Sydney.

They had earlier chanted "f*** the APL (Australian Professional Leagues)" while unfurling banners pre-game and during the match, and throwing flares onto the playing arena.

But the situation escalated when a flare from the Victory active area hit the cameraman, then exploded when Glover picked up another flare off the ground and threw it back into the stands.

Fans then rushed the pitch and Glover and King were both struck by the metal bucket, which is filled with sand and used to dispose of flares.

Exhibit A. Why Football will never amount to anything in Australia. Period. The national team is lauded but the domestic competition is and always has been a farce. From the NSL days to the A-League. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/f7mXSOAAJH #Aleague #Aleagues #MCYvMVC #MelbourneDerby — Daniel Watson Hayes™ (@dwatsonhayes) December 17, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Police said no arrests had yet been made but it was investigating the incidents and was "disappointed" with the actions of the 150-200 supporters who invaded the pitch.

In condemning its fans' actions, a "devastated" Victory confirmed it would undertake a full investigation alongside AAMI Park and Victoria Police.

"The club unequivocally condemns the actions of fans at Saturday night's match against Melbourne City at AAMI Park," they said.

Melbourne City led 1-0 when the game stopped, courtesy of Aiden O'Neill's goal in the 11th minute.