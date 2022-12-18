Pair arrested after attempting to loot QLD police shooting site

Constables Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold, who were killed in Wieambilla, Queensland (Source: Queensland Police)

Two alleged looters have been arrested trying to steal motorbikes from the site of the deadly shooting in rural Queensland where two police officers and a civilian were gunned down.

A 23-year-old and 25-year-old were caught at 2am today by police patrolling the crime scene.

It is alleged they parked their car near the Wieambilla property before walking through bushland to the house.

They allegedly took two motorbikes and began pushing them back to their car before being caught by the patrolling officers.

Both men are from Tara, the local town.

The Wieambilla property is the site of the ambush which saw Constables Matthew Arnold, Rachel McCrow and resident Alan Dare shot dead.

Killers Nathaniel, Gareth and Stacey Train died in a subsequent firefight with heavily armed tactical officers.

The two alleged looters have both been charged with with one count each of unlawful trespass, stealing by looting and two counts of supply dangerous drug (cannabis) in unrelated matters.

They will front Chinchilla Magistrates court on February 2 next year.

The shooting has garnered national headlines and been met with an outpouring of grief and sympathy for the dead.