Jennifer Coolidge thanks Ariana Grande for reviving her career

8:16am
|
Bang Showbiz
Actress Jennifer Coolidge.

Actress Jennifer Coolidge. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Jennifer Coolidge says Ariana Grande is responsible for reviving her career.

The 61-year-old actress made her name in 1999 comedy American Pie before starring in a string of hit movies in the early 2000s.

However, she felt her career had began to "flatline" until the pop superstar, 29, asked her to reprise her role as beautician Paulette Bonafonte from Legally Blonde for her Thank U, Next music video in 2018.

Coolidge credits Grande with her recent success as socialite Tanya McQuoid in HBO hit The White Lotus.

Speaking in a joint interview with Grande, she said: "I'm curious if you know that when people ask about how my life has changed...yes, I got to do White Lotus, but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the Thank U, Next video.

"I mean, from there I got Promising Young Woman, and this whole thing. You were sort of the instigator."

The star went on to add that if Grande had not put her in the music video - which sees the Into You hitmaker perform scenes from other classic movies such as Mean Girls and Bring It On alongside reality matriarch Kris Jenner, Jonathan Bennett and her former Victorious co-stars Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Monet and Matt Bennett - she would not be where she is in her career today.

"No, I really think that! I think if you hadn't put me in Thank U, Next and done that imitation, I don't think I would be here where I am! I was kind of flatlining and you got things going for me!", Coolidge added.

EntertainmentTelevisionNorth AmericaMovies

SHARE

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

Elon Musk wields Twitter suspensions in battle with media

Elon Musk wields Twitter suspensions in battle with media

41 mins ago

Rihanna makes TikTok debut by sharing video of her baby boy

Rihanna makes TikTok debut by sharing video of her baby boy

10:50am

How to enjoy summer outdoors with your dog without getting fined

How to enjoy summer outdoors with your dog without getting fined

10:42am

Libyan militia involved in Lockerbie suspect's extradition

Libyan militia involved in Lockerbie suspect's extradition

10:00am

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Rihanna makes TikTok debut by sharing video of her baby boy

Review: Avatar: The Way of Water is another win for James Cameron

Henry Cavill's James Bond odds soar after Superman firing

Michelle Obama pays tribute to former Ellen Show DJ tWitch