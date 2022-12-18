Jennifer Coolidge thanks Ariana Grande for reviving her career

Actress Jennifer Coolidge. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Jennifer Coolidge says Ariana Grande is responsible for reviving her career.

The 61-year-old actress made her name in 1999 comedy American Pie before starring in a string of hit movies in the early 2000s.

However, she felt her career had began to "flatline" until the pop superstar, 29, asked her to reprise her role as beautician Paulette Bonafonte from Legally Blonde for her Thank U, Next music video in 2018.

Coolidge credits Grande with her recent success as socialite Tanya McQuoid in HBO hit The White Lotus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in a joint interview with Grande, she said: "I'm curious if you know that when people ask about how my life has changed...yes, I got to do White Lotus, but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the Thank U, Next video.

"I mean, from there I got Promising Young Woman, and this whole thing. You were sort of the instigator."

The star went on to add that if Grande had not put her in the music video - which sees the Into You hitmaker perform scenes from other classic movies such as Mean Girls and Bring It On alongside reality matriarch Kris Jenner, Jonathan Bennett and her former Victorious co-stars Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Monet and Matt Bennett - she would not be where she is in her career today.

"No, I really think that! I think if you hadn't put me in Thank U, Next and done that imitation, I don't think I would be here where I am! I was kind of flatlining and you got things going for me!", Coolidge added.