Hundreds of Machu Picchu tourists remain stranded amid unrest

Macchu Pichu in Peru. (Source: istock.com)

Hundreds of international tourists remained stranded Saturday in the village of Aguas Calientes, near Machu Picchu.

The village is located at the foot of Machu Picchu and is the place where tourists arrive when they decide to visit the tourist jewel, nestled in a remote area of the Andes and the Amazon.

The passenger train that carries visitors to Machu Picchu suspended the service, and roadblocks on the Pan-American Highway stranded trucks for days, spoiling food bound for the capital.

In Aguas Calientes, tourists anxiously seek to find out further information and witness the stationary train that should have taken them back to the city of Cusco days ago.

The trains remain at the station, and so far, tourists consulted by The Associated Press say local authorities have yet to give them a return date.

Since last week, Peru has been plunged into a deep political crisis triggered by the decision of the now former president Pedro Castillo to dissolve the Congress, which shortly afterwards dismissed him and appointed the then vice-president Dina Boluarte.

Peru authorities were working to assist tourists and sick people with humanitarian flights from the armed forces after several airports stopped operating, amid the political crisis over the president's prosecution.

The Minister of Housing, Hania Pérez de Cuéllar, told the press that together with the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism, they are registering the sick, injured and visitors from abroad to mobilise them on these flights.

Thousands of tourists have been affected by the recent protests.