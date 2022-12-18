How to enjoy summer outdoors with your dog without getting fined

Mack the dog at the beach. (Source: Laura Boren)

As the holiday season approaches and people make their way to New Zealand's iconic beaches and national parks, the Department of Conservation (DOC) is reminding people with dogs to do their research before setting out.

"Going on adventures with your dog is a great way to stay active and enjoy nature," said Laura Boren, DOC science advisor.

"We want people to get outside and enjoy the summer, but to do it responsibly."

DOC rangers across the country say poor behaviour involving dogs - attacking wildlife, or people taking dogs where they aren't allowed - is the most common compliance issue throughout the summer months.

"One potentially confusing thing is rules for dogs vary across the country," Boren said.

"For instance, dogs are never allowed in national parks or on offshore island reserves, but they are permitted on certain walking tracks or campsites.

"The coastline can be even more confusing as rules can change seasonally, depending on breeding cycles for seabirds and other animals."

If you're headed somewhere new, find out if it is dog-friendly before arriving. DOC has a "dogs allowed" checkbox on its website allowing visitors to filter for dog-friendly areas, and local council websites contain information on regional beaches and walking tracks.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to dog management," Boren said. "This is why it's crucial to do your homework."

DOC's Lead the Way programme offers other tips to help dog owners be responsible around wildlife, including a quiz which verifies dog owners as "wildlife-wise" and allows them to purchase a colour-coded lead which signals their dog's temperament.

"Being wildlife-wise means you know the steps to protect coastal wildlife, such as walking on the wet sand, scanning the area ahead for wildlife and staying at least 20m from any wildlife," Boren said.

"It's amazing how much a seal or sea lion can look like a piece of driftwood when it's resting on the beach.

"Above all, when you're out walking, stay present with your dog and aware of their behaviour. It increases your connection with them and allows you to anticipate any possible trouble."

Coastal species such as kororā/little penguin and kekeno/NZ fur seals are commonly attacked by dogs. Even seemingly harmless interactions, such as dogs chasing gulls, can distress birds enough to abandon nests or stop feeding chicks.

Infringement fines can range from $200 to $800 and involve prosecution, depending on the offence. In some cases where dogs have attacked native wildlife, courts have ordered the dogs to be put down.

"Nobody wants that to be part of their summer," Boren said. "A bit of preparation can go a long way to keeping everyone safe."

