Chinese NZers in Auckland protest rising crime

12:22pm
|

Radio New Zealand

Chinese community members are protesting in Auckland against what they say is rising crime.

Chinese community members are protesting in Auckland against what they say is rising crime. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Members of the Chinese community are marching in Auckland this morning to protest against what they say is rising crime.

By Mohammad Alafeshat of rnz.co.nz

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Aotea Square, calling for a tougher approach on crime.

Protest organiser David Young said the Chinese community have been targeted vigorously throughout the year and are well under-represented.

"We have seen the recent protests from the Indian Community and that has inspired us to demand more action," Young said.

"Women are afraid of walking alone in these streets because they might have their handbags snatched or they may be getting abused.

"Chinese shop owners tell me this year is the most insecure year, the Chinese community can't take it anymore."

The march will continue towards Queen Street and end at Britomart Train Station.

Many dairies across the country have shut their stores last month for two hours in protest at rising burglaries and in solidarity after 34-year-old Janak Patel died on the job in an alleged aggravated robbery at the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham.

And yesterday, a Hamilton dairy worker had two fingers cut off in a violent robbery.

Irvine St Dairy owner Puneet Singh said four males entered the dairy around 7.20am when his worker had just opened the shop, one carrying a machete.

Singh said his worker tried to run to the back room but one of the men chased and attacked him with the machete.

"The machete hit my worker's hand and his fingers fell down on the floor, two of the fingers," he said.

Singh estimated the men stole between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of tobacco products.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAsiaAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

Countdown payments, online services back online after outage

Countdown payments, online services back online after outage

1:18pm

One hospitalised after firearms incident in Invercargill

One hospitalised after firearms incident in Invercargill

1:02pm

Tiger Woods and son hobble to a 59 in PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and son hobble to a 59 in PNC Championship

1:00pm

Hundreds of Machu Picchu tourists remain stranded amid unrest

Hundreds of Machu Picchu tourists remain stranded amid unrest

12:22pm

Chinese NZers in Auckland protest rising crime

Chinese NZers in Auckland protest rising crime

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

One hospitalised after firearms incident in Invercargill

Kāinga Ora social housing development on hold after backlash

Hamilton dairy worker loses fingers in machete attack

1 dead in shooting at South Auckland church