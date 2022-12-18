Chinese NZers in Auckland protest rising crime

Chinese community members are protesting in Auckland against what they say is rising crime. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Members of the Chinese community are marching in Auckland this morning to protest against what they say is rising crime.

By Mohammad Alafeshat of rnz.co.nz

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Aotea Square, calling for a tougher approach on crime.

Protest organiser David Young said the Chinese community have been targeted vigorously throughout the year and are well under-represented.

"We have seen the recent protests from the Indian Community and that has inspired us to demand more action," Young said.

"Women are afraid of walking alone in these streets because they might have their handbags snatched or they may be getting abused.

"Chinese shop owners tell me this year is the most insecure year, the Chinese community can't take it anymore."

The march will continue towards Queen Street and end at Britomart Train Station.

Many dairies across the country have shut their stores last month for two hours in protest at rising burglaries and in solidarity after 34-year-old Janak Patel died on the job in an alleged aggravated robbery at the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham.

And yesterday, a Hamilton dairy worker had two fingers cut off in a violent robbery.

Irvine St Dairy owner Puneet Singh said four males entered the dairy around 7.20am when his worker had just opened the shop, one carrying a machete.

Singh said his worker tried to run to the back room but one of the men chased and attacked him with the machete.

"The machete hit my worker's hand and his fingers fell down on the floor, two of the fingers," he said.

Singh estimated the men stole between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of tobacco products.