Widespread power outages in Ukraine as missiles pound Kyiv

A woman cries in front of the building which was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday (overnight NZT) as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, triggering widespread power outages, Ukrainian officials said.

Gunfire from air defence systems and thudding explosions combined with the wail of air-raid sirens as the barrage targeted critical infrastructure in cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia. The head of the Ukrainian armed forces said they intercepted 60 of 76 missiles launched.

"My beautiful sunshine. What am I going to do without you?" wailed Svytlana Andreychuk in the arms of Red Cross staffers. Her sister Olha was one of at least three people killed when a missile slammed into a four-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih.

"She was so cheerful in life. She was a beauty. She helped everybody. She gave advice to everybody. How I love you so," Andreychuk said.

In Kyiv, city council member Ksenia Semenova said 60% of residents were without power Friday evening (local time), and 70% without water. The subway system was out of service and unlikely to be back in operation on Saturday, she said.

Russian strikes on electricity and water systems have occurred intermittently since mid-October, increasing the suffering of the population as winter approaches.

But the Ukrainian military has reported increasing success in shooting down incoming rockets and explosive drones.

The attacks took place after the United States this week agreed to give a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine to boost the country's defence.

Russia's Foreign Ministry warned that the sophisticated system and any crews accompanying it would be a legitimate target for the Russian military.

The US also pledged last month to send more energy-related equipment to help Ukraine withstand the attacks on its infrastructure. John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said Friday (Ukraine time) that the first tranche of that aid had arrived in the country.

More than half the Russian missiles fired targeted Ukraine's capital. The city administration said Kyiv withstood "one of the biggest rocket attacks" it has faced since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 10 months ago. Ukrainian air defence shot down 37 of about 40 missiles that entered the city's airspace, and one person was injured, it said.

Ukraine's air force said Russian forces fired cruise missiles from the Admiral Makarov frigate in the Black Sea, while Kh-22 cruise missiles were fired from long-range Tu-22M3 bombers over the Sea of Azov, and tactical aircraft-fired guided missiles.

(Source: Associated Press)

In Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown in central Ukraine, an apartment building hit by a missile had a gaping hole in its upper floors.

Along with the three people killed, at least 13 were taken to the hospital, said Igor Karelin, deputy head of the city's emergency services.

Rescue teams with sniffer dogs searched through the debris for a missing mother and her 18-month-old child.

Also at Kryvyi Rih, nearly 600 miners were stuck underground because of the missile strikes and were being rescued, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on state TV. Vilkul said about 250 of them had been rescued and the operation was continuing.

He said, "several energy infrastructure facilities were completely destroyed".

State-owned grid operator Ukrenergo wrote on Facebook that the attack was "the ninth wave of missile strikes on energy facilities", and because of the repeated damage, "the restoration of power supply may take longer than before".

Analysts have said Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure are part of an attempt to freeze Ukrainians into submission after battlefield losses by Russian forces.