Nelson councillors to be reimbursed for clean car use only

Mayor Nick Smith is a proponent of electric vehicles and bought New Zealand’s first completely electric car 11 years ago. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

Nelson City councillors have supported a proposal from Mayor Nick Smith that would limit their travel reimbursement to only when clean cars have been used.

By Max Frethey for Local Democracy Reporting

"Council needs to show leadership in reducing carbon emissions and the transition to cleaner technology," Smith said.

"The largest share of Nelson's carbon emissions is from petrol and diesel vehicles and the greatest opportunity for reduction is shifting to electric."

ADVERTISEMENT

To gain reimbursement, elected members must use vehicles that produce no more than 146 grams of CO2 per kilometre.

The change will only take effect from 1 April 2023 to give elected members reasonable time to switch to a clean vehicle. Elected members will also have the option of using a clean vehicle from the council's fleet.

Smith acknowledged that while such a policy might not be practical for large rural councils, it made sense in geographically small Nelson which also has the highest uptake of electric cars of any region.

"This is a small but important step in council's work on climate change," he said. "We need to be doing our bit."

The measure, the first of its kind for a local council according to Smith, will align with other council initiatives to lower vehicle emissions like improving cycleways, expanding bus services, switching buses to electric and expanding the network of electric car recharging stations.

The policy received vocal support from councillor Rachel Sanson who applauded the mayor, calling the proposal "pretty amazing".

The measure was adopted unanimously despite councillor Mel Courtney's concerns about its fairness for elected members in bearing a significant cost if they choose to switch to a clean vehicle before April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Electric car. (Source: istock.com)

Eleven of the council's 39 cars are clean vehicles. Elected members will have access to six of those 11, four fully electric and two plug-in hybrids.

Council has an electric-first policy, which means cars that need to be renewed are replaced with electric vehicles.

"I want to step up progress in converting Council's car fleet to 100% electric," Smith said.

"The replacement of as many internal combustion engine cars as possible with electric vehicles is one of the most important, practical steps we can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Smith bought New Zealand's first completely electric car, a Mitsubishi MiEV, eleven years ago while he was the Minister for Climate Change Issues.

Local Democracy Reporting is public interest journalism funded by NZ On Air.