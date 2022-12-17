Many hospital patients waiting 24 hours for a bed - Nurses Union

2:24pm
|

Radio New Zealand

A hospital ward (file photo).

A hospital ward (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

The Nurses Organisation says many patients are waiting 24 hours or longer for a hospital bed, as pressure on the health system ramps up.

The union's president Anne Daniels said hospital managers around the country were doing the best they could to support patients.

"Many many patients are now waiting for 24 hours plus for beds in the hospitals, and that puts them in a very unsafe position because they should be actually getting that specialist care rather than lingering in a corridor in the ED and the ED staff trying to do the best they can to care for them."

But patients were being put in an unsafe position because they were not able to get the specialist care they needed, in a timely manner, she said.

On Thursday, Dunedin Hospital confirmed it was at high capacity due to the number of people going to the emergency department, an increase in Covid cases, and staff illness.

Read More

College for Emergency Medicine chair Kate Allan said it was not only patients getting sick.

"Sickness is high and unfortunately it's compounding the problem because the departments are more busy than normal as well with increased bed block, which means there's just a lot of people in the emergency departments and they feel very overcrowded and there's long waits for people which is very frustrating."

Dr Allan said many hospital departments were already under-staffed.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandHealth

SHARE

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Landslide at Malaysia campground kills 21, leaves 12 missing

Landslide at Malaysia campground kills 21, leaves 12 missing

35 mins ago

Silver Ferns coach confident defensive duo ready for Quad series

Silver Ferns coach confident defensive duo ready for Quad series

53 mins ago

Pedophile pop star Gary Glitter eyes prison release in 2023

Pedophile pop star Gary Glitter eyes prison release in 2023

2:24pm

Many hospital patients waiting 24 hours for a bed - Nurses Union

Many hospital patients waiting 24 hours for a bed - Nurses Union

1:53pm

Jan 6 panel eyes recommending three criminal charges for Trump

Jan 6 panel eyes recommending three criminal charges for Trump

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Pharmac reaches provisional deal on funding lung cancer drugs

Covid vaccine for high risk kids under 5 to be available in February

Children were tortured and abused at Lake Alice - report