Henry Cavill's James Bond odds soar after Superman firing

Henry Cavill at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 in October. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Henry Cavill's odds of being named the next James Bond have soared after he was fired from his lead role in the Superman film franchise.

The 39-year-old actor's tenure as the Man of Steel was cut short as producers wanted a younger star for the next instalment.

But after the announcement, the odds on Cavill replacing Daniel Craig as the next 007 were slashed, with bookmaker William Hill naming him the tied favourite to take the part at 2/1, next to current leader Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Cavill is thought to have recently quit his role in Netflix's The Witcher to reprise his role as Superman.

The new Superman film, written by James Gunn, is to take the character in a different direction and focus on his younger years.

Henry has played Superman since the 2013 film Man of Steel and last appeared in the role earlier this year in a cameo in Black Adam.

The actor said on Thursday via Instagram that DC Studios' boss James and his co-chair Peter Safran had met with him to deliver the news he wouldn't be donning the superhero's cape again.

He added: "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life.

"The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, is being tipped as the next James Bond after he has reportedly filmed a version of the 007 films' iconic gun opening.

The Kick-Ass actor was said on Monday by The Sun to have shot the scene.

Eon Productions is set to reveal the spy franchise's new star in March after Daniel Craig, 54, quit the spy role.