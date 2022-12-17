Covid-linked deaths seen in Beijing after China's virus rules eased

A resident wearing a mask passes by a traditional entrance way in Beijing. (Source: Associated Press)

Outside a funeral home in eastern Beijing, dozens of people were bundled up in parkas and hats against the freezing temperatures Friday evening (local time) as workers in full protective suits wheeled out coffins one by one.

When an employee with a clipboard shouted the name of the dead, a relative trundled up to the coffin to examine the body.

One of the relatives told The Associated Press their loved one had been infected with Covid-19.

Deaths linked to the coronavirus are appearing in Beijing after weeks of China reporting no fatalities, even as the country is seeing a surge of cases.

That surge comes as the government last week dramatically eased some of the world's strictest Covid-19 containment measures.

Earlier this week, the government said it would stop reporting asymptomatic Covid-19 cases since they've become impossible to track with mass testing no longer required.

That halt in reporting made it unclear how fast the virus is spreading. Social media posts, business closures and other anecdotal evidence suggest huge numbers of infections.

It's also unclear how many people are dying from the virus. An AP reporter who visited the Dongjiao Funeral home was told by relatives that at least two people cremated there had died after testing positive.

A worker moves parcels in a makeshift tent outside an old folks home in Beijing. (Source: Associated Press)

Health authorities had designated Dongjiao and one other funeral home to cremate those who die after testing positive, according to a relative of one of the dead.

Over about an hour, an AP reporter saw about a dozen bodies wheeled from the Dongjiao funeral home.

About a half-dozen people inside described how another victim had struggled to breathe that morning before dying, and the death certificate listed "pneumonia" as the cause of death, even after a positive test for Covid-19, one of those people said.

The people interviewed did not want to be identified for fear of retribution.

Three employees of shops in the complex that houses the funeral home said there had been a marked increase in the number of people going there in recent days. One estimated about 150 bodies were being cremated daily, up from what is normally a few dozen a day.

Medical workers vaccinate a man at a vaccination centre in Beijing. (Source: Associated Press)

One employee attributed it to the coronavirus, although another said there are usually more deaths with the arrival of winter. The employees did not want to be identified for fear of retribution.

China has not reported a death from Covid-19 since December 4.

China's official death toll remains low, with just 5235 deaths — compared with 1.1 million in the United States. However, public health experts caution that such statistics can't be directly compared.

Chinese health authorities count only those who died directly from Covid-19, excluding those whose underlying conditions were worsened by the virus. In many other countries, guidelines stipulate that any death where the coronavirus is a factor or contributor is counted as a Covid-related death.

Experts say this has been the longstanding practice in China, but questions have been raised at times about whether officials have sought to minimise the figures.

The lifting of some travel regulations has spurred both relief and anxiety over the level of Covid-19 preparedness.

Health experts have said China will face a peak of infections in the next month or two and is trying to persuade reluctant seniors and others at risk to get vaccinated.

The changes follow growing frustration with the "zero-Covid" policy blamed for hindering the economy and creating massive social stress.

The easing began in November, and accelerated after Beijing and several other cities saw protests over the restrictions that grew into calls for President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party to step down — a level of public dissent not seen in decades.