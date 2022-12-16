Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk

3:55pm
|
Associated Press
New Twitter owner Elon Musk.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk. (Source: Getty)

Twitter has suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications.

Neither the company nor Musk gave any explanation for why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear.

The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data.

Twitter has also changed its rules to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent.

Several of the reporters suspended had been writing about that new policy and Musk's rationale for imposing it, which involved his allegations about a stalking incident that affected his family on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

