Russia warns of 'consequences' if US missiles go to Ukraine

A file image of a US Patriot weapons system. (Source: Associated Press)

Russia's Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday (local time) that if the US confirms reports that it plans to deliver sophisticated air defence missiles to Ukraine, it would be "another provocative move by the US" that could prompt a response from Moscow.

Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing that the US had "effectively become a party" to the war in Ukraine, following reports that it will provide Kyiv with Patriot surface-to-air missiles, the most advanced the West has yet offered to help repel Russian aerial attacks.

Growing amounts of US military assistance, including the transfer of such sophisticated weapons, "would mean even broader involvement of military personnel in the hostilities and could entail possible consequences", Zakharova added.

She did not specify what the consequences might be.

US officials said earlier this week that Washington was poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles that have crippled much of the country's vital infrastructure. An official announcement is expected soon.

Operating and maintaining a Patriot battery requires as many as 90 troops, and for months the US has been reluctant to provide the complex system because sending American forces into Ukraine to operate the systems is a nonstarter for the administration of President Joe Biden.

Even without the presence of US service members to train Ukrainians on use of the system, concerns remain that deployment of the missiles could provoke Russia or risk that a fired projectile could hit inside Russia and further escalate the conflict.

Before reports emerged on the delivery of Patriot systems, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia's Security Council, which is chaired by President Vladimir Putin, warned that if Patriots enter Ukraine "along with NATO personnel, they will immediately become a legitimate target for our armed forces".

A man examines a damaged apartment building in Donetsk. (Source: Associated Press)

Asked whether the Kremlin backs that threat, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered yes, but added in a conference call with reporters that he would refrain from more detailed comment until the US officially announces the Patriot delivery to Ukraine.

Ukraine has so far been cautious in reacting to the reports. Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's deputy defence minister, told reporters in Kyiv that the delivery of such weaponry remains "sensitive not only for Ukraine, but for our partners", and that only President Volodymyr Zelensky or Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov would make any official announcement on such an agreement.

White House and Pentagon leaders have said consistently that providing Ukraine with additional air defences is a priority, and Patriot missiles have been under consideration for some time.

As the winter closed in and the Russian bombardment of civilian infrastructure escalated, official said, the idea became a higher priority.

An elderly woman walks down a street in central Donetsk. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukraine's electricity provider said Thursday (local time) that the country's energy system had a "significant deficit of electricity", and that emergency shutdowns had been applied in some areas as temperatures hover around or below freezing.

The state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo warned in a statement on Facebook that damage caused to energy infrastructure by Russian attacks is being compounded by harsh weather, including snow, ice and strong winds.

Maximum temperatures in the capital were forecast to barely climb above freezing heading into the weekend, with even colder weather expected early next week.