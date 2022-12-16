Other royals resented Meghan's popularity - Prince Harry

Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (Source: Associated Press)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, says she was branded a "foreign organism" when she joined the royal family.

The former Suits actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry in 2018 - claimed her presence in the institution was likened to a disruptive force that no one else understood.

Speaking in the fourth episode of the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, she said: "There was this moment where our private secretary, she worked with the Queen for almost 20 years I think, and what she said to me was it's like this [wave motion] fish swimming perfectly, powerful, it's on the right current, and then one day this organism comes in.

"This foreign organism and the entire thing goes, 'What is that? What is it doing here? It doesn't look like us, it doesn't move like us. We don't like it, get it off of us'."

Meghan also spoke about being "excited" to have the big family she never had when she became pregnant with her son Archie, now three, and her disappointment when the "bubble burst".

She said: "I was just so excited that we were going to be able to create for him that thing that I had always wanted.

"So I just did everything I could to make them proud and to really be a part of the family. And then the bubble burst."

Meanwhile, Harry - who also has 18-month-old Lili with Meghan - thinks other members of the royal family resented his wife's popularity when she joined 'The Firm' and felt she was "stealing the limelight" by "doing the job better".

In the documentary, the 38-year-old prince said: "The issue is when someone who's marrying in should be a supporting act is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who was born to do this. That upsets people. It shifts the balance."