Michelle Obama pays tribute to former Ellen Show DJ tWitch

Twitch rose to fame on The Ellen Show, firstly as a guest host and DJ, and then the show's co-executive producer. (Source: Breakfast)

Michelle Obama has hailed Stephen 'tWitch' Boss as an "incredible force" who "radiated kindness".

The former First Lady has paid tribute to the late dancer, DJ and executive producer - who died by suicide aged 40 this week - having met him many times on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Stephen also worked with on her Let's Move! campaign against childhood obesity in 2010.

In a statement on Instagram, she wrote: "I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let's Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show.

"Stephen was an incredible force - someone who radiated kindness and positivity, and made sure that people around him could feel it, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We felt his spirit in every dance, every DJ set, every piece of creativity that he brought to life.

"My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

She also urged anyone who is "struggling" to realise "there is always someone" to talk to, while pointing her followers to the US suicide and crisis hotline.

She continued: "And if any of you out there are struggling and need someone to talk to, please know that you are never alone."

Stephen's wife Allison Holker alerted police on Tuesday (local time) over her concerns Stephen had left home without his car.

Officers then got a call later about 11.15am to say he had been found dead in a room at the Oak Tree Motel, 15 minutes' walk from his family home.

Allison wrote in a statement: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his family.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honour his memory."