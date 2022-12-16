Dozens dead in India after drinking tainted alcohol

This image from video shows relatives preparing to cremate the body of a victim suspected to have died after drinking tainted liquor in Saran district of Bihar state, India (Source: AAP)

At least 38 people have died in India after drinking adulterated alcohol, local officials say.

The tragedy took place in the eastern Indian state of Bihar where manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol is banned.

The first victims started reaching hospitals in the Chhapra area of Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday reporting stomach cramps, vomiting and blurred vision, local district official Rajesh Meena said.

Senior police officer Santosh Kumar said 38 people had died by Thursday afternoon and at least 10 others were seriously ill.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said some of those affected had lost their eyesight.

Read More Why are supermarkets checking ID for zero per cent alcohol sales?

Kumar said a dozen people involved in making illegal alcohol had been detained and were being questioned.

Two local policemen had been suspended for their suspected involvement.

In India, hundreds of mostly poor people die each year from consuming adulterated alcohol, which is cheaper than commercially produced alcohol but often has toxic ingredients that can lead to poisoning.

The manufacture and sale of alcohol is prohibited in a few Indian states including Bihar and the western state of Gujarat.

Critics say the ban encourages the manufacture and consumption of illicit alcohol in unregulated, poorly equipped distilleries.

The Bihar government prohibited the sale, manufacture and consumption of alcohol before local elections in 2016 after women's groups demanded it, saying the men were wasting hard-earned money on alcohol.