Children were tortured and abused at Lake Alice - report

Lake Alice Psychiatric Hospital was a place of horror and torture for its young patients. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The Royal Commission's Abuse in Care inquiry has recognised torture was carried out in the adolescent unit at the Lake Alice Psychiatric Hospital in the 1970s.

By Andrew McRae for rnz.co.nz

It released its report yesterday into the unit, which was run by psychiatrist, Dr Selwyn Leeks.

The child and adolescent until operated at the hospital between 1972 and 1980 and the Royal Commission estimates between 400 and 450 young people went through the unit.

Many of the young patients received ECT (Electroconvulsive therapy) and painful drugs, not as a treatment, but as a punishment, which was abusive and unjustified.

Hake Halo was 13 when sent to Lake Alice for what was deemed bad behaviour.

He was one of the first to blow the whistle on what went on.

''At least something has now come out after all this time, something has been done. At least they took notice of what people have been saying about it. Get it off your chest and all that and they believe you.''

Paul Zentveld was sent to the unit five times from the age of 13. He was heavily medicated, given ECT and put in seclusion.

His complaint to the United Nations Convention Against Torture found in his favour.

He was pleased the Royal Commission acknowledged that there was torture at Lake Alice.

''I know it is very damning, but it is the truth and torture is torture to children no matter what or who they are. If this is the only way to stop it, well so be it.''

Tyrone Marks was sent to the adolescent unit at the age of about 10 in 1972.

Tyrone Marks. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

He encountered both modified and unmodified ECT, paraldehyde injections, solitary confinement and sexual abuse from fellow patients.

''Now there is no disputing the actual facts or who did what. The thing is Leeks was able to do whatever he wanted basically and he was backed by all the agencies, including the Department of Education, Social Welfare and other psychologists.''

For survivor Malcolm Richards the lack of any recommendations in the Royal Commission's report is concerning.

He does not want to have to wait until the Inquiry's final report is released in June 2023.

''I don't see why we have to keep waiting, barred from rehab you know, you got to fight ACC for proper rehab. Why does that have to wait. Why can't they action that now. I would like to see them abide by the UN's directions and provide us redress for our torture.''

Malcolm Richards. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Leonie McInroe calls herself a child of Lake Alice.

She was taken there when she was 12.

''The children of Lake Alice, we walk amongst you with this pain and the stains and the scars of our time in Lake Alice, and to have it fully displayed or fully expressed in all of its horrific truth is real validation.

''It also displays and shows the catastrophic failure of protection. There are so many officials that have worked tirelessly for many years to avoid this truth being shown.''

She said her experiences initially severely impacted her life.

McInroe takes exception to ever being called a patient at Lake Alice.

''We actually weren't patients. We were children misplaced, unlawfully placed in a mental institution. We were not treated, we were tortured and punished and abused.''

The organisation ACORD started working with survivors of the adolescent unit from the mid-seventies exposing the horrors of Lake Alice.

Founding member Oliver Sutherland has maintained that interest to this very day, describing the report as stunning and a tour de force.

''Which I think will go down in history as probably the most damning expose of the abuses of the State against children, and the medical professional.

"I think now we can after botched police inquiries and white-washed commission's of inquiry, we have got a report which includes the full details of the torture by the State of children.''

He believes the abuse at Lake Alice was allowed to happen because the medical profession supports its own.

''People tend to trust doctors and so Dr Leeks and the medical staff at Lake Alice could get away with torture in the guise of medical treatment and psychiatric treatment for eight long years for those children.

''He was under no scrutiny and those who did look, looked away or gave him implicit support.''

Sutherland said the report's message that such horror should never happen again, is loud and clear.

The report is called Beautiful Children from the lyrics of the song Sensitive to a Smile, by Aotearoa reggae band Herbs.

Former band member the late Carl Perkins was one of the tamariki sent to Lake Alice.