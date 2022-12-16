Black Caps 'might' split coaching in wake of Williamson call

12:43pm
|

Radio New Zealand

Gary Stead.

Gary Stead. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Caps could have different head coaches for different formats in the not-too-distant future.

A new, split-captaincy, era would be ushered in for the New Zealand team when the opening Test against Pakistan began in Karachi on Boxing Day.

It came after confirmation Kane Williamson was handing over the reigns of the red-ball side to Tim Southee, with Williamson and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) keen to ensure his longevity after more than 12 years at the international level.

The news also raised the question of a similar split in the head coaching position.

NZC chief executive David White confirmed it was a discussion they were having with the team's sole head coach, Gary Stead.

"Yeah, it's a discussion," White said on Thursday.

"Gary's current contract runs through until the World Cup in 2023 but we have had conversations, Bryan Stronach (NZC's general manager of high performance), myself and Gary, about that possibility in the future. It's something that might happen.

"But, like all things we do, we discuss it as a group. It's not one person making a unilateral decision.

"We'll do that with the senior players, the board and Bryan Stronach and I'd like to think we come up with decisions that are a consensus."

If they did split the head coaching role across formats, the Black Caps would not be the first to do so.

In May this year, England announced former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum as coach of their test side, with Australian Matthew Mott put at the helm of their limited-overs teams.

rnz.co.nz

CricketBlack Caps

