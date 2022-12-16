Adelaide mum loses licence for speeding at 170km/h with kids in car

12:15pm
|
AAP
A person driving (file image).

A person driving (file image). (Source: istock.com)

One of two cars allegedly clocked travelling at 170km/h north of Adelaide was carrying two child passengers, police say.

A man and a woman have both lost their licence after being caught behind the wheel of the Ford sedan and Holden station wagon, which were recorded exceeding the speed limit by 60km/h.

The vehicles were pulled over about 7.30pm on Thursday on the Norther Expressway at Waterloo Corner.

The driver of the sedan, a 24-year-old man from Modbury, and the 24-year-old woman from Munno Para driving the wagon, are known to each other, police say.

They were issued with $1850 on the spot fines and had their licences immediately suspended for six months.

The offences also attract nine demerit points.

Police say the woman was driving with her two children at the time.

